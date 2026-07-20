3 Former Raptors Who Could Return If Kawhi Leonard's Reunion Doesn't Happen

The Toronto Raptors' blockbuster trade for Kawhi Leonard is yet to go through, and the situation is unlikely to change in the weeks to come. If the trade does not go through, this means that Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick would remain in Toronto. It would also mean that the Raptors' biggest addition of the offseason thus far would be Kyle Anderson.

As things stand right now, the Raptors have one roster spot left to fill, and they are just under the first apron with $2.4M to spare. If a reunion with Kawhi Leonard does not happen, this does not necessarily mean that there won't be another player coming back home to Toronto. Here are three other free agents who could come back to Toronto to fill out the roster.

Ochai Agbaji

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Agbaji was on the Raptors this calendar year and was traded away to the Brooklyn Nets for a 2032 second-round pick.

The Nets declined to make an offer to Agbaji meaning his status went from being a restricted free agent, to an unrestricted free agent. Toronto has the chance to reunite with a player who started 13 games for them last year for the low price of the veteran minimum.

Chris Boucher

Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher (99) reacts with guard Derrick White (9) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boucher spent almost his entire NBA career with the Raptors. He signed with the Boston Celtics before the 2025-26 season, but was ultimately traded to the Utah Jazz where he was then waived. No team has picked him up yet, and this would be another opportunity for the Raptors to bring back a member of their 2018-19 team that won the NBA championship.

Kelly Olynyk

Mar 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) brings the ball up the court as Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olynyk did not spend nearly as much time in Toronto as Boucher or Agbaji, as he only played 52 games across two seasons with the Raptors. However, with Sandro Mamukelashvili leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, the Raptors could use a guy to fill his role off the bench.

Toronto did add Kyle Anderson and Allen Graves to their frontcourt, but neither can really fill the shoes that Mamukelashvili left like Olynyk. Having a big man who can grab rebounds and also stretch the floor when needed is a huge asset. Not to mention that Olynyk was a part of a Spurs team that was just in the NBA Finals, meaning he brings playoff experience to a younger Raptors team.

While reuniting with Leonard is the dream scenario for the Raptors, the fate of the deal is ultimately in the hands of the NBA's investigation. Regardless of if the trade goes through or not, the Raptors will have a strong roster that is coming off of what was a surprisingly good season to many. Reuniting with any of these three players would be beneficial to filling out the roster.

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