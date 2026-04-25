RJ Barrett is Destroying the Narrative and Saving the Raptors' Season

When RJ Barrett was traded to the Toronto Raptors, the external conversation was dominated by skepticism.

Critics often labeled him as an inefficient volume scorer. However, as the Raptors navigate the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Barrett isn't just playing the role of a hometown hero. He is fundamentally changing how the league views his utility on both ends of the floor.

Not Just a Scorer

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett makes a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The most significant improvement in Barrett’s game hasn't just been his scoring, but his defensive versatility and playmaking aggression. His teammate Scottie Barnes spoke about Barrett's progress in getting out of the comfort zone of a traditional wing.

“He’s doing so much for our team, attacking, going downhill, making threes,” Barnes said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“You see him guarding Mobley, switching on to Harden, going to Donovan Mitchell. He’s doing so many things for our team, it’s unbelievable. He’s stepped out of his comfort zone as well. He’s destroying the narrative of how people think about him. He’s helping out our team so much. … RJ’s been amazing.”

This defensive flexibility highlights a lateral quickness and an attitude shift that wasn't always consistent when he played for the New York Knicks. By taking on the opponent's toughest assignment, Barrett is freeing up Barnes to play a more nomadic, disruptive role on defence.

SCOTTIE BARNES: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST

RJ BARRETT: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST



They are the first duo in @Raptors history to each record 30+ PTS, 5+ REB and 5+ AST in a postseason game!



Raptors win Game 3 at home 💯



CLE (2-1) TOR Game 4: Sunday, 1:00pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/8vrwUcOnQn — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2026

The Weight of Playing for Canada

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett reacts after being called for a foul during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Playing for the hometown team carries a burden that can break some players. For Barrett, the pressure of representing Canada while wearing "Toronto" across his chest appears to be a source of fuel rather than a burden.

“To represent, to have that Toronto across his chest, being at home, it’s a special feeling,” Battle said of Barrett via Grange.

“There’s a lot of pressure that comes with that, but I think he knows better than anyone that the team’s got his back. And with that, he’s going to go out there to play his heart out because he has so much on the line and he’s representing so much. The three games he’s had are unbelievable, and I know he’s ready for Game 4.”

"Do it for Toronto every night." - RJ Barrett



Playing for your hometown in the postseason?



That's just DIFFERENT 💯 https://t.co/sG0nyq2hPX pic.twitter.com/2awMU5i0hP — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2026

Looking Ahead

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Barrett has put together a three-game stretch in the playoffs that has silenced doubters, proving he can be an efficient second or third option on a winning team. As the Raptors prepare for a pivotal Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the focus isn't just on the points he scores, but the intangibles Barnes highlighted.

If Barrett continues to destroy the narrative by anchoring the defence and attacking the rim with discipline, the Raptors might be able to come back and defeat the Cavs in the series.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.