Raptors Fall to Cavaliers in Heartbreaker; Season on the Line for Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are leaving Rocket Arena shaking their heads after a 125-120 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors scored 74 points in the first half and held a lead going into the locker room, but it wasn't enough to pull out a victory. The Cavaliers came back throughout the third quarter and were able to hold on in the fourth.

Offence Gets Its Spark Back

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | David Richard-Imagn Images

While the final result was a loss, the Raptors' offensive rhythm in the first half provided a blueprint for survival.

Toronto moved away from the stagnant isolation plays that plagued Game 4, instead utilizing Jamal Shead to push the pace before the Cavaliers' set defense could get established. By hunting early-clock opportunities, the Raptors neutralized Cleveland’s rim protection and forced their bigs to defend in space.

The 74-point first-half explosion was the result of high-velocity ball movement that forced the Cavaliers into late rotations and wide-open corner looks. The Raptors will have to try and keep that up in Game 6 of the series.

Brandon Ingram Injury Hurts Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram reacts after making a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The complexion of the series shifted significantly when Brandon Ingram went down. Beyond his scoring, Ingram serves as the Raptors’ primary gravity-well as his presence on the wing dictates how Cleveland aligns their perimeter defense.

Without his ability to demand a double-team, the Cavaliers were able to play straight up on Scottie Barnes, clogging the driving lanes that were open early in the game. The injury also forced a rotation crunch, putting extra defensive pressure on the bench unit during the third-quarter stretch where Cleveland ultimately erased the double-digit lead.

Looking Ahead to Game 6

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Raptors will host the Cavaliers in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in a "win or go home" situation. A win will force a Game 7 while a loss will end the Raptors' season in front of their home fans.

The math for Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena is simple but daunting: Toronto must rediscover their defensive identity for a full 48 minutes. In Game 5, the "swarm" defence that defined their Game 4 win vanished in the second half, allowing Cleveland to shoot over 55 per cent from the floor in the final two frames.

To force a Game 7, the Raptors will need to leverage the home crowd to fuel a high-pressure transition game. If they can disrupt the Cavaliers' backcourt early and limit second-chance points, an area where they were outclassed in the closing minutes of Game 5, they have a legitimate path to extending the season.

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