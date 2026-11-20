The Toronto Raptors could secure a notable win entering an NBA Cup matchup against their Group A rivals, the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has battled injuries to key players amid a lowly 5-10 start to the season, looking to shake a six-game losing streak on Friday night.

The Raptors were unable to take down the Washington Wizards their last time out, suffering a 103-99 loss, the team's second sub-100-point night during the recent skid. Detroit enters the game as heavy favorite, but Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column against the East's No. 3 seed, it's last win coming in Group Play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6.

Let's explore Toronto's standing among Group A entering its third NBA Cup matchup, exploring several keys to victory against the Pistons:

Raptors Could Move to No. 2 in Group A with Win

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have something extra to play for on Friday night: the potential to climb the NBA Cup rankings. Detroit is directly ahead of Toronto in the Group A standings, securing a win in their lone cup game to this point of the season.

Darko Rajakovic's squad has posted a 1-1 record through its first two cup matchups, and could unseat the Pistons as the No. 2 team in Group A behind the Orlando Magic. Orlando has posted a 2-0 record so far, one of such wins coming against Toronto earlier in the season.

Detroit has won four of its last five, but Toronto getting back its biggest star will pay dividends on Friday night.

Scottie Barnes Back At the Right Time vs. Pistons

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is interviewed by TSN female reporter Raegan Subban | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully for the Raptors, All-Star forward Scottie Barnes is set to return to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game against Washington. To say the team missed his presence is an understatement. Toronto posted its second-fewest point total of the season, shooting just 42 per cent as a team on Wednesday.

Getting Barnes back will be paramount for the team's hopes against Detroit, bolstering the lineup's production on both ends of the floor. He's averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 47.7 per cent from the field over 10 games this season. Barnes' return is big, but injuries will still be the name of the game for both squads on Friday night.

Injuries Hampering Depth for Both Sides

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rolling out the team's top player may not be a luxury Detroit is afforded on Friday. Pistons star Cade Cunningham missed Detroit's last game and has landed on the injury report, designated as a game-time decision. He's reportedly trending toward a return, but remains questionable to suit up as of Friday morning.

The Raptors were also dealt some tough injury news regarding the statuses of RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles, both of whom will likely miss multiple games. Barrett is sidelined with a hamstring strain, while Murray-Boyles recovers from a concussion.

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