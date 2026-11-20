The Toronto Raptors are hoping to snap their six-game losing streak as they take on the Detroit Pistons for their third NBA Cup game inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Raptors are on the struggle bus and have not won in two weeks, dating back to their last NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks, where they came back from a 15-point deficit to pull out a win. Injuries have destroyed the Raptors so far this season, the latest being a hamstring strain for RJ Barrett, which will keep him out for the next two weeks.

Barrett's injury makes him one of three key Raptors out for the game, joining Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion protocol). This means the Raptors will have to employ a new starting lineup, which could feature rookie Allen Graves.

Allen Graves' Role Growing vs. Pistons

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m just trying to make winning plays,” Graves said via Sportsnet insider Michael Grange. “I feel like they’re entrusting me a lot, especially as a rookie, being able to be in the rotation, being able to get a chance to play each and every night, so I’m figuring it out as I’m going along.”

Graves played a career-high 31 minutes in the team's previous game against the Washington Wizards, and there's reason to believe he could be the one to truly step up in Barrett's absence.

The Raptors will have Scottie Barnes back after he sat out of the second night of a back-to-back, so that return will be big for the team. However, the Raptors will need more than just Barnes in order to get back on track.

The Raptors have clearly put a lot of trust in Graves early on this season, and they are calling his number more often than they probably had liked because of the injuries. However, the Raptors are rolling with the punches and they are going to need Graves to step up while some of his teammates are on the sidelines.

Graves, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, is averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game so far this season.

Graves and the Raptors will tip things off with the Pistons tonight at 7:30 pm ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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