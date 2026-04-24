Raptors Resurgence: Three Critical Takeaways From Game 3 Victory Over Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are waking up with new life after a 126-104 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The victory was fueled by a 43-23 finish in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Raptors to make a statement and change the tone of the series.

Here's a look at three big takeaways from Game 3:

Starting Lineup Change: Sticking With Jakob Poeltl, Swapping In Ja'Kobe Walter

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is defended by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The decision to keep Jakob Poeltl in the starting five paid massive dividends in interior defense, as he neutralized Cleveland’s early aggression in the paint. However, the real spark came from the insertion of Ja'Kobe Walter into the opening unit.

Walter provided the defence the Raptors were looking for in Games 1 and 2, forcing the Cavs' defenders to stay home on the wings rather than sagging into the lane. This tactical shift opened up driving lanes for the rest of the roster and established a pace that eventually wore down the Cleveland backcourt.

Jamison Battle, Welcome to the Rotation

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots the ball during the second half | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

After seeing limited action earlier in the series, Jamison Battle emerged as the X-factor the Raptors needed to break the game open.

Battle’s ability to relocate without the ball and trigger a lightning-fast release forced the Cavaliers into several blown rotations during the second half. His presence on the floor transformed the Raptors' spacing and his defensive intensity on the glass proved he can hold his own in high-stakes playoff minutes.

Moving forward, he has likely earned a permanent spot in the rotation for as long as this postseason run lasts.

Collin Murray-Boyles is Legit

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle and forward Collin Murray-Boyles congratulate forward RJ Barrett. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If there were any lingering doubts about Collin Murray-Boyles’ readiness for the bright lights of the playoffs, Game 3 silenced them.

Murray-Boyles displayed a level of poise that belied his experience, particularly during the pivotal 43-23 fourth-quarter run.

His unique blend of defensive versatility, switching seamlessly from guards to bigs and his high-IQ playmaking in the short roll allowed Toronto to pick apart the Cleveland defense. He didn't just survive the physical nature of the game. He dictated it, proving he is a foundational piece of this team's playoff identity.

If the Raptors can keep the momentum going into Game 4, they will head back to Cleveland with the series tied.

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