Scottie Barnes, LeBron James OUT for Raptors vs. 76ers: What It Means For Toronto

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without their most important two-way player when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Scottie Barnes has been ruled out with a left groin strain, marking his fourth consecutive missed game. Toronto will also be without Kawhi Leonard, leaving the Raptors severely undermanned as they attempt to rebound from Wednesday’s 98-93 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Barnes’ absence creates significant challenges on both ends of the floor, particularly for a Raptors team that relies heavily on his defensive versatility, offensive creation and ability to dictate tempo.

However, Philadelphia enters the matchup dealing with significant injury concerns of its own, potentially creating an opportunity for Toronto to steal a victory on the road.

How Scottie Barnes’ Absence Impacts Toronto’s Offensive Game

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dunks the ball against the LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes has developed into the central figure of Toronto’s offensive identity, providing a unique combination of scoring, playmaking and positional versatility.

His ability to serve as a primary facilitator allows the Raptors to initiate the offense in a multitude of ways, creating mismatches and opportunities for teammates without relying exclusively on traditional guard play.

His ability to push the ball, attack mismatches, and generate opportunities through the high post provides Toronto with offensive versatility that is difficult to replicate.

Jamal Shead has responded admirably to an expanded offensive role, recording consecutive double-doubles against Milwaukee and Memphis. However, asking Shead to replace Barnes’ offensive responsibilities places considerable pressure on a player still developing his offensive game.

The Raptors will also need increased production from RJ Barrett, whose recent offensive struggles have complicated Toronto’s ability to generate consistent scoring. Barrett has looked overwhelmed as the primary creator, and the Raptors need to find a more consistent route to points than relying on Barrett to carry usage north of 30%.

Toronto Loses Its Defensive Anchor Without Barnes

LA Clippers guard Darius Garland drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Barnes’ offensive contributions are significant, his absence on defense may be even more damaging.

Few players in the NBA possess his combination of size, mobility, instincts and defensive versatility.

Barnes provides Toronto with the ability to switch across multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes and protect the interior while maintaining pressure on opposing ball handlers.

His defensive presence also helps compensate for teammates' limitations, allowing Toronto to employ aggressive defensive schemes without consistently exposing individual mismatches.

Without Barnes, considerably more responsibility falls on Collin Murray-Boyles, whose defensive versatility and relentless activity have quickly made him an essential component of Toronto’s rotation.

Murray-Boyles will be tasked with helping contain Philadelphia’s offensive weapons while providing the physicality and defensive communication Toronto desperately needs.

The Raptors must also find ways to win the turnover battle without Barnes’ disruptive presence, particularly against a Philadelphia team featuring dangerous creators across all 3 levels.

Can Toronto Exploit Philadelphia’s Injury Problems?

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James goes up for a shot against the Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for Toronto, Philadelphia’s injury situation presents an opportunity to offset some of the disadvantages created by Barnes’ absence.

LeBron James has been ruled out with lower back and sciatica management, removing one of Philadelphia’s most impactful playmakers.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid remains listed as questionable due to a right foot plantar fascia injury.

Even when available, Embiid has looked physically diminished over the past few weeks, struggling to generate the explosiveness and offensive efficiency that once made him among the league’s most dominant interior scorers.

The former MVP has produced an alarming 38.8% effective field goal percentage this season, illustrating just how dramatically his offensive effectiveness has declined.

If Embiid plays, Toronto should aggressively test his mobility through screening actions, transition opportunities and repeated attacks around the basket.

If he sits, Philadelphia’s already depleted frontcourt could become particularly vulnerable, with Adem Bona, Dominick Barlow and Ariel Hukporti also unavailable.

For Toronto, establishing physicality inside, attacking the offensive glass and pushing the pace could provide a pathway to victory despite missing its own franchise cornerstone.

Ultimately, the Raptors cannot replace everything Barnes provides. However, Philadelphia’s injury concerns offer an opportunity to remain competitive while Toronto continues navigating its own difficult stretch.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes — OUT: Left groin strain

Kawhi Leonard — OUT: Left knee injury management

Trayce Jackson-Davis — OUT: Illness

Nate Bittle — OUT: Foot injury

Kevin McCullar Jr. — OUT: Two-way assignment

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

LeBron James — OUT: Lower back/sciatica management.

Joel Embiid — QUESTIONABLE: Right foot plantar fascia injury management

Adem Bona — OUT: Cervical spine sprain

Dominick Barlow — OUT: Lower back stress reaction

Ariel Hukporti — OUT: Right Achilles tendon rupture/tear

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.