What Second Kawhi Leonard Investigation Means for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are waiting in the wings for investigations to conclude in regards to Kawhi Leonard's relationships with Aspiration, a company that signed the All-Star forward to a sponsorship deal worth $28 million.

Originally, it was only one investigation that was taking longer than expected, but now a second investigation has been opened, which could continue to delay the trade between the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are being investigated to see whether they used this deal to circumvent the salary cap and pay Leonard with money that wasn't theirs. If found guilty, the Clippers would be severely punished and Leonard's contract with Los Angeles would be voided. However, the Clippers maintain their innocence of any wrongdoing.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver could not give a strong commitment for a timeline on when the deal would be completed, but he assured reporters that an investigation would conclude before the start of the regular season.

"NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he cannot give a timeline beyond "this summer" for the completion of the external investigation commissioned by the league into allegations of salary cap circumvention against the Clippers with respect to Kawhi Leonard," NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.

Will Kawhi Leonard Trade Happen with Clippers?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs point to this deal eventually going through. It may take the Raptors a little longer than they would have hoped, but there is nothing to suggest that this deal won't happen, or at the very least, Leonard won't find himself with Toronto eventually.

Before a trade was agreed upon, reports came out that Leonard, a free agent in 2027, would only sign a contract extension with the Raptors. Therefore, the Raptors could sign Leonard to their roster even after this potential trade could be ripped apart. In this scenario, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick would return to the Raptors and Toronto could add Leonard as well.

Assuming he isn't suspended after the investigation concludes, the Raptors could sign Leonard as their 15th player on a minimum deal, but they would almost certainly look to trade Ingram and Dick in other deals to try and avoid any potential tax penalties. This would also open up more money to give to Leonard.

Therefore, this trade being reversed could cause problems for the Raptors down the line, but Leonard should certainly play his next game in the NBA with Toronto. He has been seen with Raptors parties at the Las Vegas Summer League, confirming his interest in joining them next season.

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