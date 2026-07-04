3 Biggest Threats to Raptors After Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Toronto Raptors are going for the gold after bringing back Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors were the No. 5 seed and one win away from reaching the second round of the playoffs back in May, but they fell short to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors should be better with Leonard in the fold, but there are still three teams that could be a thorn in their side even after the trade. Here's a look at three teams that could challenge the Raptors the most after the Leonard trade:

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts as Scottie Barnes defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sixers stole the momentum from the Raptors by making an even bigger trade a few days after Leonard was sent to Toronto. Philadelphia acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics for Paul George and several draft picks just two months after beating them in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs.

Brown had a career year for the Celtics, and now he can use this newfound confidence to team up with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. If Embiid can stay healthy, the 76ers might have one of the best trios in the NBA, which should give challenges to the Raptors and the rest of the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes goes for a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers still have one of the best rosters in the NBA even after getting swept in the Eastern Conference Finals. They beat the Raptors in the first round and appear to be running it back with their core, led by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in the backcourt.

The Cavs are far from a perfect product, but they are one of the best teams in the league when healthy and their veteran establishment should make them one of the top threats in the Eastern Conference in 2027.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is guarded by Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks are the defending NBA champions and they should be treated as such until proven otherwise. The Knicks proved that they were the league's best after winning 16 of their 19 games in the playoffs, and while they haven't made any big additions this offseason so far, their team already constructed is good enough to win it all.

They did lose Mitchell Robinson to the Celtics in free agency, but they gained Andre Drummond, who will be tasked with filling his spot in the rotation. Drummond has the chance to play a big role after 14 years in the league and win his first title.

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