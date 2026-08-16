The Toughest Month in the Raptors' 2026-27 Schedule

The Toronto Raptors 2026-27 schedule is being analyzed by the team, but there is one stretch in particular that stands out as arguably the most difficult.

The month of February is Toronto's toughest, headlined by being on the road more often than not and facing off against playoff-caliber teams in the Eastern Conference. Here's a look at their February schedule and why they should be approaching that time of the year with added focus.

Date Opponent Feb. 2 @ Mavericks Feb. 4 @ Knicks Feb. 6 vs. Bucks Feb. 7 vs. Hornets Feb. 9 @ Cavaliers Feb. 12 vs. Cavaliers Feb. 14 @ Celtics Feb. 16 @ Hawks Feb. 17 @ Hornets Feb. 26 vs. Hawks Feb. 28 @ Pacers

A Look Ahead to Raptors' February Schedule

During the month of February, the Raptors will only have four games at home while they play seven on the road. The All-Star break takes place between Feb. 17 and Feb. 26, but then they have the Atlanta Hawks on the other side of the second half of the season. The Indiana Pacers are expected to be better than they were last year, as Tyrese Haliburton returns from his torn Achilles.

Among the 12 opponents, nine made it to at least the play-in tournament in last year's postseason. One of them was the Pacers, who made it to the NBA Finals back in 2025 and are returning most of that core for the upcoming season.

On their road trips, the Raptors will log over 6,000 miles, which could take a toll, especially in those games leading up to the All-Star break, which is scheduled to take place in Phoenix at the Mortgage Matchup Center. The All-Star break will help the Raptors navigate the second half of the season, which will be important as they fight for a playoff spot.

Given how tight the Eastern Conference was last season, every single game is going to have some weight. The standings could very well come down to the machinations of every team's schedule and how fortunate and unfortunate breaks go for each team.

This part of the schedule being thrust in the middle of the season will test Toronto's depth as they play these games in a confined amount of time. The back-to-backs aren't too brutal, as the Raptors host consecutive nights on Feb. 6th and 7th against the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets. They visit the Hawks and Hornets to close out the first half of the season.

This stretch could have a huge say in where the Raptors end up in the NBA standings. Getting as many wins as possible in this stretch will be important as they try to return to the playoffs.

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