Instant Grade: Raptors Sign Jamal Shead Extension

The Toronto Raptors are making a commitment to Jamal Shead right before he was about to approach free agency.

Shead was entering the final year of his 3-year, $6.1 million contract, where he was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. However, ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that the Raptors and Shead have agreed to a 3-year, $24 million extension. This will keep Shead, one of the best second-round picks in franchise history, with the Raptors until 2030.

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the franchise, his agent KJ Smith tells ESPN. The new deal keeps Shead under contract through the 2029-30 season. pic.twitter.com/S6OpwX00o3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2026

Jamal Shead Signs Contract Extension

Shead will not have any doubt about his future with the Raptors going into the season, which will allow him to play a lot more freely. If he were to suffer an injury throughout the year, he will have the security knowing that there is a paycheck coming next season, which is what nearly every player is striving for.

As a former second-round pick, most players in that position don't always see a second contract with the team that selected them. Shead should be extremely proud of his first two NBA seasons and the work he's put in to earn this type of role with the Raptors.

On the flip side, this is a very good deal for Toronto. Shead has emerged as one of the top backup point guards in the NBA, and now the Raptors are getting him for a relatively affordable price. The team will only have to pay $8 million per season, which is a bargain compared to most solid backup point guards in the league.

A deal like this will allow the Raptors to be more flexible when it comes to contract negotiations with other players down the line, including RJ Barrett, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Shead filled in for Immanuel Quickley during the team's playoff series back in the spring against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Having a point guard making just $8 million per year who can fill in such an important role during a playoff series is a massive steal. General manager Bobby Webster and the front office should be celebrating after getting a move like this done.

Now Shead can not worry about his future and put all of his focus on the team's training camp in preparation for the season.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.