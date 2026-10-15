Ja'Kobe Walter Positioned for Huge Leap With Raptors

We obviously need to temper our expectations during preseason action, but the Toronto Raptors put on a show for their fans in the win over the New York Knicks. Again, this 50-point blowout doesn’t carry a whole lot of weight over the defending champs, as the Raptors beat the Knicks’ end-of-rotation players.

That being said, there’s always positives to take away from preseason gameplay. We get to understand how certain offensive and defensive sets look and what players have been working on in the offseason.

It’s safe to say that there are specific players that we have circled in the box score. Everyone was brimming with anticipation to see Kawhi Leonard back in a Toronto uniform for the first time since 2019. You have Jamal Shead and how he commands the back-up point guard position after his new-extension.

Then there’s Ja’Kobe Walter, who is someone in the Raptors’ rotation that has a lot of buzz going into the 2026-2027 campaign. He’s going to be stepping into an expanded role, with a few more minutes available following the departure of Gradey Dick. It’s a matter of what he does with those opportunities, but so far, all signs are pointing in the right direction.

Ja’Kobe Walter Has Highest Ceiling out of Raptors Reserves

Oct 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) shoots against New York Knicks guard Bruce Brown (1) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We only say this because we’re uncertain of exactly how Collin Murray-Boyles will be utilized this season. He may be slotted into the starting lineup more often if Jakob Poeltl can’t stay healthy, but that’s aside from the point.

Walter could be poised for a breakout season with the Raptors, and the numbers are there to back it up.

We’ve already seen Walter thrust into high-leverage situations, like last year in the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With injuries to Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley, Walter logged heavy minutes and shot the ball effectively for the final three games of the series.

Even the jump that he made from his rookie season to last year saw a lot of positive growth. Walter jumped up from 34.9 per cent to 40.9 per cent from three, while his effective field goal percentage soared to 58.2 per cent. This is especially encouraging as his volume increased by taking an extra 80 three-pointers than he did in year one.

This growth seems to be showing signs of life in the preseason. Albeit, a small sample size, we saw just how impactful Walter can be with designed spacing or kickouts from double teams. Walter went 4 for 6 from deep against the Knicks, knocking down shots facilitated from Shead, Barrett and Quickley. Those opportunities are only going to increase with lineup combinations that see Walter and Leonard on the floor together.

If he can maintain that efficiency, we can project a regular season stat line that we saw against the Knicks. Coupling his offensive production with the same defensive tenacity, Walter has an outside shot at being in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year.

If Walter can reach those heights, who knows what his ceiling could be as a long-term Raptor.

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