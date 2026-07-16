The Latest Kawhi Leonard Update is Bad News for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are still weeks away from a resolution in regards to the Kawhi Leonard investigation with the league, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania on a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."

The investigation has been ongoing for months, but it gained special attention for the Raptors when it was revealed they traded for Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and future draft picks.

"When the Clippers and Raptors went to do a trade call the league told them they couldn't go thru with this..



The Kawhi Leonard deal is paused and from my understanding we're still weeks out from a resolution" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OWoqW3y47f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 16, 2026

Kawhi Leonard Situation Puts the Raptors in a Bind

The Raptors are expected to go through with the trade as long as Leonard's contract isn't voided, but they have to operate under the guise that it won't be. If the trade were to be nixed altogether, the Raptors would keep Dick and Ingram, putting their roster at 14 players.

This means the Raptors probably don't have any free agent moves up their sleeves until this deal is finalized. With the Raptors potentially interested in a DeMar DeRozan reunion, they might have to wait and see what happens with the Leonard situation. The Raptors have room to sign DeRozan, but general manager Bobby Webster likes to have a roster spot open for flexibility purposes, so a deal isn't likely unless Toronto cuts a player, which probably won't happen. There's a good chance DeRozan will find a new home by the time this is resolved.

What Can the Raptors Do?

The Raptors can figure out who will be a candidate for the third and final two-way spot on the roster. The Raptors currently have rookie second-round pick Jaden Bradley and 2025 undrafted free agent Chucky Hepburn in two of those slots while the third remains vacant.

It's possible that the Raptors opt to keep that spot open for the long run to give themselves as much flexibility as they can afford going into the season, but it remains to be seen as to what they will do with it.

That being said, the Raptors need to hope this situation works out in their favour, because if it doesn't, it will be an opportunity wasted in an offseason where they needed to build momentum. Trading for Leonard did that, but if they didn't do their due diligence enough, it could bite them back during the season when they try to compete for a top spot in the Eastern Conference.

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