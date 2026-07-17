Here's What Raptors Should Do if Kawhi Leonard Trade Is Voided

The Toronto Raptors are reserving their big offseason splash on a trade for Kawhi Leonard, but an ongoing investigation regarding the Los Angeles Clippers' most recent contract with him is putting the blockbuster deal in jeopardy.

The Raptors agreed in principle to a trade involving Leonard for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft picks and swaps with the Clippers, but the deal is on hold until the end of the investigation, which could take weeks to complete. If the trade ultimately falls through, the Raptors will have to pick up the pieces, which won't be easy.

Things Will Be Awkward with Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram celebrates after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be challenging for the Raptors and Ingram if the trade doesn't go through, but Toronto will have no choice but to welcome its All-Star forward back into the fold. Ingram has too much value to trade for someone that isn't Leonard, so the Raptors will have to keep him and hope to smooth things over.

Ingram has been traded before in blockbuster deals, so this isn't his first rodeo. He understands the business of the league after playing in the NBA for a decade, but this is a very unique situation. Perhaps the Raptors will still explore trades involving Ingram, but with the full value already out there, Toronto will not be negotiating in a position of strength.

Gradey Dick will be easier to trade as any team able to take a flier on a young guard with a year left on his controllable rookie contract can take him on, but Ingram isn't as simple to trade. There is a good chance that the Raptors will keep Ingram on board.

Kawhi Leonard's Next Game Should Be with the Raptors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of hoops the Raptors need to go through, but this should eventually end with Leonard playing for Toronto.

A suspension could be in the cards for Leonard if the league finds him of any wrongdoing, but the Raptors will probably take him on even if he is disciplined by the NBA. The only way this trade can't go through legally is if Leonard's contract is voided. However, the Raptors will likely accept a trade even if Leonard faces a suspension.

Should Leonard's contract be voided, it will likely come with a suspension, but considering the fact that he only wanted to sign an extension with Toronto, the Raptors will have a chance to negotiate a new deal with him and he can play after a potential ban comes in.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.