'Sky's The Limit' for Raptors If Kawhi Leonard Trade Happens

The Toronto Raptors are hoping the ongoing NBA investigation into potential salary cap circumvention results in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers revolved around Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Ingram eventually getting approved.

The Raptors agreed to a deal with the Clippers involving him, but the league's investigations into Los Angeles possibly circumventing the cap to pay him could result in the voiding of his current contract. Assuming the deal goes through, the Raptors could emerge into one of the NBA's top teams.

"The sky's the limit for what we can do, to be honest. If we stay healthy, I think we're a top-three team in the East for sure. Obviously, the East got way deeper this year, but I think we're up there with the best of the best if we can stay consistent," Collin Murray-Boyles said in an interview with Hello and Welcome.

"A lot of our pieces that were playing in the playoffs were in it for the first time, so we're carrying what we learned from the playoffs into this whole season."

Kawhi Leonard Could Take Raptors to New Heights

Leonard's magic touch changed everything for the Raptors when he was acquired back in 2018 for Jakob Poeltl and DeMar DeRozan. In his lone season with the Raptors, he was able to win the franchise's only championship.

While he is no longer in his prime necessarily after celebrating his 35th birthday, he is coming off the highest scoring average of his career in 2025-26 and remains one of the best defensive players in the league. The Raptors already pride themselves on their defence, but adding Leonard could make them the toughest matchup in the league.

"A player like Kawhi probably has the best hands in the league," Murray-Boyles added.

"Adding his activity, I think it's going to make us a top team. I don't want to put any high expectations on him, but I really think we could be the best defensive team. Maybe behind the 7-5 guy [Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs], but I think we're up there for sure."

The fit between Leonard, Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes on defense could be the best defensive trio in the league. Each player can defend all five positions, making switchability very common if all three of them are on the floor at the same time.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic will have to adjust his rotation to figure out what works best, but having as much versatility on the floor as possible should make his job very easy.

A trade falling through would not hurt the Raptors completely, but it would significantly limit their potential on the defensive end of the floor. The Raptors made this move to double down on their defence and try to make a run for a championship, so they are pushing their chips in and should be ready to conquer every challenge coming their way next season.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.