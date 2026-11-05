Raptors Latest Signing Exposes Major Flaw in Roster Building

The Toronto Raptors are adding another versatile wing to their roster, but their latest signing does little to address one of the team's biggest offensive weaknesses.

Toronto announced that it signed former New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract, filling its final available two-way roster spot. The 25-year-old spent his first two seasons with New York, appearing in just 25 NBA games and averaging 2.2 point and 1.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest.

McCullar Jr. brings some intriguing playmaking and defensive potential, particularly aftr averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and two steals across 14 G League appearances last season. However, his shooting numbers raise questions about how much he can help a Toronto team desperately searching for more perimeter scoring.

McCullar Jr. shot just 29.9 per cent from three-point range with the Westchester Knicks last season. That is hardly the type of shooting profile the Raptors need.

Raptors Shooting Problem Is Holding Them Back

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto currently ranks as the sixth-worst three-point shooting team in the NBA, converting just 31.9 per cent of its attempts from beyond the arc. Among players who have appeared in at least six games, only Jameson Battle (44.1 per cent) and Ja'Kobe Walter (36 per cent) are shooting at least league average from three.

Despite that glaring weakness, Toronto has managed to establish itseld as a top-10 offensive team. Improving its perimeter shooting could be the difference between remaining a respectable offensive group and becoming one of the league's more dangerous units.

There is a reason that matters so much when looking the NBA's offensive hierarchy. Of the six teams currently ranked ahead of Toronto in offensive rating, five also rank among the league's top six in three-point percentage. The Portland Trail Blazers are the lone exception, sitting 11th at 35.5 per cent. The Raptors don't decessarily need to become an elite shooting team overnight, but they need more players capable of consistently punishing opposing defenders from the perimeter.

Toronto Continues to Overlook Its Biggest Roster Need

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes looks on against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, Toronto continues to lean into its preferences for bigger ball handlers and versatile wings. McCullar Jr. fits that general profile, but his addition does not solve the team's most obvious personnel problem. With a two-way contract, McCullar Jr. is unlikely to have a substantial role throughout the regular season anyway. His signing is more indicative of the organization's continued roster-building priorities than a move that should dramatically impact Toronto's immediate outlook.

It is also fair to wonder whether the Raptors could have explored a reunion with former first-round pick Ochai Agbaji. After initially being linked to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the former Toronto wing ultimately missed out when the Thunder opted to sign Dalen Terry instead. Meaning Agbaji is still out their as an unrestricted free agent looking for an opportunity.

Agbaji's shooting ability would have made him an interesting option for a Raptors team in need of perimeter help. Besides already being familiar with coach Darko Rajakovic's system, Agbaji shot 39.9 per cent from three on four attempts per game during his best NBA season in Toronto. The 2024-25 season was a career-year for him, averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds across 65 appearances while playing just over 27 minutes per game.

Ultimately, McCullar Jr. is not the problem. The Raptors are using limited roster opportunity to add another player who fits a familiar archetype while continuing to lack reliable perimeter shooting. Toronto's front office has to find better answers. Until it does, the team's inability to consistently knock down three-pointers will remain a significant obstacle to reaching its offensive potential.

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