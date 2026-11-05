Jakob Poeltl's Struggles Make Raptors Ideal Trade Target Painfully Obvious

As the Toronto Raptors sit with a record of 4-4, one glaring weakness is already revealing itself as the thing that could prevent them from reaching their ceiling. Jakob Poeltl's disappointing start to the season has once again exposed the need for a more versatile centre and Milwaukee Bucks big man Myles Turner could be the ideal trade target.

Poeltl returned to Toronto's lineup against the Denver Nuggets after missing two games with left shoulder bursitis. However, his return did little to change the conversation surrounding his production. The 31-year-old finished with eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes as Toronto suffered a 128-109 defeat. He also came off the bench for the first time this season, with second-year big man Collin Murray-Boyles receiving the starting nod.

Poeltl's Limitations Are Becoming Difficult to Ignore

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shields the ball from Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through his first five starts, Poeltl averaged just 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and one assist in 20.2 minutes. As a Raptors team with championship aspiration, having $27 million centre that is this unproductive in concerning.

The Toronto Raptors have designed a team with a lot of two-way capability. With guys like Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, Ja'Kobe Walter, Allen Graves and Murray-Boyles, Toronto has more than enough defensive infrastructure to still be solid on that end of the floor. It's the reason why even with Poeltl's lackluster rim protection, they are tied for 13th in defensive rating this season (111.1).

The issue is not that this team can't be good on defense, it's that this team is one strong rim protector away from being the elite group that many projected to be a top-5 defensive unit in the league. That's where Turner becomes an intriguing option.

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner drives to the net against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks veteran has averaged 2.8 blocks through his first eight games this season, providing the type of rim protection Toronto could use. Turner has also averaged at least two blocks per game in eight previous seasons, something Poeltl has never accomplished.

Turner offers another important advantage: floor spacing. Although he's shooting just 31.6 per cent from three-point range this season, he connected on 38.3 per cent of his attempts last year and 39.6 per cent during his final season with Indiana.

Myles Turner Could Unlock Another Level for Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes passes against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not just the numbers that directly speak to the Raptors pain points. It's also Turner's actual play style that could allow for a seamless transition. Turner's versatility could be particularly valuable alongside Barnes and Leonard.

Toronto could deploy a defensive-minded lineup featuring Jamal Shead, Barnes, Leonard, Murray-Boyles and Turner, giving the Raptors considerable length and defensive versatility. He would also fit naturally into the traditional starting lineup alongside Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, providing the backline protection that group needs.

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner shoots the ball during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are of course still concerns about Turner as a rebounder and he still has approximately $83.6 million remaining on his three-year contract that will take him into his age-33 season. Still, Turner's contract does align well with Leonard recent contract extension and would be the right kind of acquisition to help maximize Toronto's potential championship window.

If Toronto is serious about building on its offseason roster improvements, it needs a centre who can protect the rim, stretch the floor and contribute consistently. Turner may not be the best option to fill the role, but he's perfect for a Raptors team looking to move on from Poeltl without having to attach a ton of draft capital make it happen.

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