7 Facts We've Learned About the Raptors After 7 Games

The Toronto Raptors have gotten out to a respectable 4-3 start to open the 2026-27 campaign, overcoming some injuries and other notable factors that have hampered the lineup at times so far.

Toronto is expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this season, and has stacked up well against some other contenders through a seven-game sample size.

These are seven facts we've learned about the team through its seven-game start to the year:

Raptors' Defense is Championship Caliber

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead steals the ball from Miami Heat guard Bez Mbeng | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors' defense has emerged as one of the NBA's top units once again this season, closing last season ranked as the No. 5 defense in basketball. The lineup has built on that performance early in the new season, ranked seventh in defensive rating (108.5) and second in steals per game as a unit (11.7).

Toronto's defense has helped the team overcome some inconsistency on the offensive end of the floor, forcing an NBA-high 20.9 turnovers per night. Simply put, this defense is built to contend in the East.

Perimeter Shooting Needs to Improve

The aforementioned offensive inconsistency we touched on previously has largely stemmed from Toronto's 3-point shooting. The Raptors are one of the league's worst perimeter-shooting teams so far this season, ranked 27th among all clubs.

They've connected on just 31.5 per cent of attempts from beyond the arc, despite some solid marks from players like Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter. Toronto will undoubtedly contend for a playoff spot this season, but for a deep run in the East, the lineup will need to add another reliable shooter to space the floor.

Jakob Poeltl Isn't Cemented As a Starter

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic talks with Jakob Poeltl during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guys like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett have headlined the starting lineup with valuable contributions through the team's first seven games. Down the starting five, though, big man Jakob Poeltl has endured notable struggles that have raised concerns amid one of the worst starts of his career.

He posted his best performance of the season in the team's loss to the Orlando Magic, notching 12 points and 11 rebounds, but his foul concerns remain a key concern. He's racked up five in each of the last two games, and ranks third among all players in fouls per game (minimum five games played).

Scottie Barnes Headed For All-NBA Nod

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Toronto's offense has leaned on Barnes to shoulder greater responsibility, and the two-time All-Star has answered the call. He ranks 13th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 24.4 PPG, but his greatest impact has arguably come on the defensive end of the floor.

Barnes has grabbed a career-high 2.1 steals per game at this point in the season, a mark that ranks seventh among all players (minimum five games). He's also the lone player in the NBA this season to average at least 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Toronto Needs Kawhi Leonard To Contend

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard prepares to speak to the media after a game against the Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors mustered a 3-1 start to the season prior to a two-game skid, but were forced to overcome the loss of Leonard during that stretch. The seven-time All-Star went down after just two games, and will miss several weeks due to swelling in his knee.

Toronto was forced to fill the void of his scoring and defensive production, which the lineup has struggled to match in the 2-3 stretch that has followed since his injury.

Elite Rebounding is Translating to Wins

Despite the team's 3-point concerns, the Raptors have notched at least 125 points in four of their first seven games, ranked as the No. 7 scoring offense in the NBA this season.

A massive factor in the team's offensive success has come from second-chance scoring opportunties generated from offensive rebounds. Toronto leads the league in offensive rebounds per game, and ranks second in second-chance scoring.

RJ Barrett is the Proven No. 2 Without Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler during the second | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Leonard's absence over the last five games, star forward RJ Barrett has stepped up in a big way with an expanded role offensively. He's averaging 20.7 PPG, eclisping the 20-point mark in six of the team's first seven games.

Through two games in November, he's carving out 24.0 PPG and 8.0 RPG, shooting 51.4 per cent from the field and 40.0 per cent from 3-point range. Barrett will serve as one of the team's primary threats throughout the 2026-27 season, and he's playing some of his best basketball to open the month.

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