What Raptors' Interest in Lu Dort Says About the Team

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league are reacting to the Oklahoma City Thunder sending Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Dallas Mavericks.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Raptors were among the teams interested in trading for Dort before he was sent to the Hawks.

"While Dort is on an expiring $17.22 million contract, the Hawks want to keep the Canadian swingman beyond this upcoming season, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

"Several teams expressed trade interest in acquiring Dort before he was traded to Atlanta, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, league sources told HoopsHype."

What Does Toronto's Dort Interest Mean?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the second half during game six. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn't specified whether the team was interested in trading for Lu Dort before or after they attempted to acquire Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers before the start of free agency. There's a good chance that the Raptors tried to acquire Dort before making a move for Leonard.

The Thunder acquired three second-round picks for Dort in an attempt to clear some money from their salary cap. The Raptors certainly could have afforded this trade, but Dort's $17.22 million contract for the upcoming season would have pushed them over the first apron, which they are trying to avoid.

Dort and Leonard are similar players on defence, but the latter absolutely outclasses the former on offence. It just ends up costing the Raptors a little bit more in terms of salary and asking price.

Could Raptors Search for Another Wing?

The team's interest in Dort shows that they are on the lookout for a defensive-minded wing. Leonard fits that description but if he is not part of the team due to the trade being voided or if he faces any type of suspension, the Raptors are likely going to look for other sources that can fill in that void.

A player that could make sense for them in a possible trade is Josh Green, who was dealt by the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the LaMelo Ball blockbuster earlier this offseason. Green is on an expiring contract, and the Wolves aren't tied to him for the long haul, so they could make a swap later in the offseason.

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