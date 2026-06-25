Toronto Raptors Select Jaden Bradley: 3 Things to Know

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their 2026 NBA Draft with the selection of guard Jaden Bradley from the University of Arizona. The pick comes after adding forward Allen Graves from Santa Clara University in the first round on Tuesday.

Along with Graves, Bradley joins a Raptors team that finished 5th in the Eastern Conference last year, and is looking to build off of a first-round exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Expectations are high this year, and the Raptors are hoping that Bradley's NCAA Tournament success translates to the NBA.

Bradley was First Team All Big-12 last season, and averaged 13.3 points per game while shooting just under 40 per cent from beyond the arc. He becomes the first point guard the Raptors selected in the first round since David Johnson was drafted out of Louisville in 2021.

Here are three things that every Raptors fan should know about Toronto’s newest addition at the 50th pick.

Bradley Has Sniffed the NBA Before, But Now is the Right Time

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Jaden Bradley participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bradley entered the draft in 2024, 2025, and 2026. He ended up withdrawing from the process to continue his career at Arizona in the latter two years before getting selected by the Raptors last night.

Bradley Was a Five-Star Recruit in High School

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) smiles after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Before Bradley committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, he was listed a five-star recruit and was ranked #20 in the nation (#2 point guard) during his senior season at IMG Academy per ESPN. In addition to being a top recruit, he also won the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Award as a sophomore.

3. Bradley is an avid NBA 2K player

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during open locker room ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When he’s not scoring on the court, Bradley enjoys getting buckets off the court as well. Bradley enjoys playing NBA 2K, and in an interview clip via AZ Sports, Bradley claimed he was “the best on the team” at the basketball video game during his time at the University of Arizona.

Bradley will likely push Jamal Shead for minutes as the backup point guard at the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. The Raptors now have plenty of young talent at the back end of their rotation. With Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick and Shead all returning to the Raptors' second unit, it will be an uphill battle for the pair of rookies to earn playing time.

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