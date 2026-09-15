Raptors Signing John Konchar Would Make Sense After Kawhi Trade

The Toronto Raptors are linked to veteran shooting guard John Konchar, who is a free agent going into the season.

"John Konchar is one of the top free agents available and has drawn interest, league sources say, from Miami, New York, Orlando and Toronto," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote.

"Yet the Raptors sit just $2.3 million under the first apron with a total of only 13 guaranteed contracts after reacquirng [sic] Leonard. The other three teams do have just enough apron flexibility to add one more player; both Florida teams have 14 players on standard contracts and the Knicks currently have 13."

Raptors Need to Sign 14th Player

Utah Jazz guard John Konchar against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Raptors finalized their trade with the Los Angeles Clippers to acquire Kawhi Leonard, the team only has 13 players signed to the roster. The Raptors won't be able to keep that number for very long, as the league requires teams to have at least 14 contracts for no more than 28 total days during the regular season and 14 consecutive days at a time.

It would make sense for the Raptors to not have to worry about that 14th player for very long and just sign someone for the minimum at the beginning of the season. However, given their limited access of funds below the first apron, they might want to wait until early in the season to give a player a prorated rate.

John Konchar Makes a Lot of Sense

Utah Jazz guard John Konchar against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Konchar is looking for a new NBA home after spending his first seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. In February, he was dealt to the Utah Jazz in the Jaren Jackson Jr. blockbuster. During the offseason, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Josh Green, but was immediately waived by the team.

Konchar's experience as a glue guy for the Grizzlies for many years makes him a candidate to join the Raptors' roster. He has made nearly 35 per cent of his shots from beyond the arc and is viewed primarily as a three-point specialist.

Given that the Raptors lost Gradey Dick in the Leonard trade, that opens the door for some depth at the shooting guard position. Konchar wouldn't play much for the Raptors, but he would be that guy at the end of the bench that Darko Rajakovic, who coached the guard in Memphis from 2020-23, could count on for some minutes in a pinch.

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