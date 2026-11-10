Raptors Stock Report: 2 Players Rising and 2 Falling After 10 Games

The Toronto Raptors are going through some ups and downs to start the season.

The team is 5-5 through 10 games, and the highs have been just as extreme as the lows. Some members of the Toronto Raptors On SI staff expressed who they believed had rising and falling stock 10 games into the season.

Rising: Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"With at least 6 assists in each of the last six games, and an average of 8.2 per game in that span, Shead is emerging as a legitimate backup PG option behind Immanuel Quickley. With Shead logging 16 assists in Quickley’s absence in the Raptors’ win over the Bucks it makes you wonder whether or not Toronto views IQ as more expendable." — Rocco Moschella

Falling: Jakob Poeltl

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The more Jakob Poeltl plays for the Raptors, the less likely it appears that he will be someone worth keeping in the long run. Poeltl has struggled in most of his appearances so far this season and has also not been 100 per cent healthy. Therefore, it's hard to imagine the Raptors achieving their goals with him as their starting centre."

Rising: Collin Murray-Boyles

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma passes against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"With the struggles of Jakob Poeltl and the re-commitment to establishing CMB's role as the primary big on this team his stock is definitely pointing up. Increased role, increased touches and a natural defensive chemistry with Scottie Barnes put the raptors, based off of their current roster, in the best spot to succeed across all 94 feet. Also with Murray-Boyles showing a willingness and aptitude for shooting the 3, his potential spacing could give the raptors an additional element on both sides of the court." — Marc Nolan

Falling: Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the court against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The best ability is availability, and Leonard hasn't had much of that through these first 10 games. After appearing in the first two games, both wins, the Raptors have gone 3-5 with him on the sidelines.

"Leonard is dealing with knee swelling, which doesn't bode well for what's to come. The Raptors have a long season ahead of them, and they need Leonard to be on the court in order for Toronto to succeed at the highest level. Leonard is already off to a bad start, and it's unlikely that he is going to make it through the full season playing." — Jeremy Brener

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