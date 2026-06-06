What Would it Cost for Raptors to Trade Up in the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors have a strong track record of picking prospects in the draft over the last couple of years.

In the last few drafts, the Raptors have picked up Collin Murray-Boyles, Alijah Martin, Jonathan Mogbo and Ja'Kobe Walter to improve their depth across the roster. The Raptors can continue to add to their young core, but if they want to get a premium prospect from this year's class, they may have to move up from the 19th overall pick.

A trade may have to be the move for the Raptors, but it will cost them some future draft capital.

Is It Worth It For Raptors to Trade Up?

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This year's class is very deep, but there are some prospects that could be worth moving up for, including Michigan centre Aday Mara and Washington big man Hannes Steinbach. A team like the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a mark for the Raptors, considering the fact that the defending NBA champions have the 12th and 17th overall picks.

The Thunder are always willing to take on future picks, and the Raptors have plenty of them. The Raptors own their first- and second-round picks for the next several years until 2032. The only pick they do not have in their arsenal is their 2031 second-round pick, which was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade that brought Brandon Ingram to Toronto.

For a team like the Raptors that is looking to go from a young rebuilding team to a perennial playoff contender, moving up in the draft and sacrificing future picks is definitely in the cards. The Raptors need to hone in on a specific group of players and ride with them into the sunset. They could do that with a trade up in the first round.

That being said, a trade up for the Raptors would only be worth it if they were landing a prospect they would not be able to get at No. 19. That means a trade would have to shoot them up into the lottery, and that would cost them significant draft capital that they would lose down the line in any other potential trades.

Having these future picks is valuable for a massive trade as opposed to a minor move up in the draft. Therefore, a trade up for the Raptors doesn't seem to be very likely unless they eye a player that would completely transform them and push them much closer to a championship.

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