The Toronto Raptors have gotten out to a respectable 3-1 start to open the 2026-27 campaign, despite some inconsistent performances from key players. Veteran big man Jakob Poeltl has drawn criticism amid a slow start to his 11th season, but Darko Rajakovic won't make a change at centre just yet.

The Raptors head coach defended his starting big man, who has tallied carrier-low averages in scoring and shooting efficiency through four games. Poeltl is averaging 19.5 minutes in Rajakovic's rotation, notching just 2.8 points and 4.5 rebounds so far this season.

Despite his offensive struggles, Poeltl is receiving negative attention mainly for his foul troubles early in the season. He's averaging 3.8 fouls per game, but the advanced numbers tell a different story, something Rajakovic stressed in his defense of Poeltl on Thursday.

More Darko on Poeltl: "4 games in, Jak is our starter. We're the No. 1 defence in the league at this time and he has a lot to do with that. Jak does so many things on the defensive end that help us tremendously and a lot of those things won't show up in the box score." https://t.co/kDelr3P26t — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 29, 2026

Poeltl boasts a defensive rating of 98.9, which ranks sixth among Raptors players (min. 10 minutes), an unexpectedly encouraging mark considering he's averaging just 1.0 stocks (steals/blocks) per game. But he's not the only Raptors big dealing with foul concerns early in the season.

Raptors' Big Production Troubles Run Deeper than Poeltl

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles looks to pass against the Los Angeles Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors don't have much frontcourt depth to bank on behind Poeltl, which could hamper the team long-term. Second-year big Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging a respectable 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds off the bench, but has shot just 42.9 per cent from the field over 17.8 minutes per game.

At 6-foot-7, bringing in Murray-Boyles to anchor the interor could spell trouble for the team's defensive success, as the South Carolina product is also averaging 3.8 fouls a night. Poeltl is the more reliable rim protector of the two, while Murray-Boyles presents a superior presence on the perimeter, but the veteran could face a reduced role should his struggles persist over the next several weeks.

Trayce Jackson-Davis offers valuable depth at the five, but its hard to imagine he'll gain traction as a legitimate threat to usurp Poeltl's spot in the starting lineup.

Toronto's Key to Success Defensively

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (center) huddles up with teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rajakovic has drawn up a masterful defensive gameplan during the early parts of the new season. Toronto's defensive success from last season has taken another step under its head coach, and enters tommorrow night's game against the Orlando Magic leading the NBA in steals (14.3 per game) and defensive rating (97.9).

The Raptors have held teams to an NBA-best 102.5 points per game, and will look to secure their second consecutive win over Orlando following their 30-point blowout win on Wednesday night.

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