3 Takeaways from Raptors' Huge Win Over Magic

The Toronto Raptors got things back on track in a big way Wednesday night, taking care of the Orlando Magic 129 to 99. They have now won five of their last six contests against the Magic.

One of the main storylines going into this game was the Raptors’ league worst 3-point shooting. As a team, they were only hitting 9 3-point shots per game which placed them dead-last in the league. The Raptors were shooting a lowly 26.2 per cent which labeled them 29th overall, only ahead of Chicago.

That discourse was flipped on its ear Wednesday night as the Raptors impressive shooting headlines my three biggest takeaways from their blowout win over the Orlando Magic.

Raptors Post Season Best Shooting From Beyond the Arc

Oct 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball as Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors seemed to find their rhythm from three as they notched 15 of 35 attempts from range. Led by RJ Barrett’s scorching start after knocking down his first three shots from behind the arc, the Raptors retaliated quickly after an early Magic run.

There were many plays to pull from, like Jamal Shead in transition finding the open man who made the extra pass to Immanuel Quickley getting to his spot on the wing. It’s plays like those that lead to the Raptors’ 16-point lead heading into the half. The rest was smooth sailing from there.

RJ Barrett Steps Up Big in Leonard’s Absence

Oct 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Desmond Bane (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s almost become the standard with RJ Barrett to expect at least 20 points from him on any given night. Barrett was able to accomplish that in the first half on Wednesday night. He was efficient from three and found his lanes, getting to the basket with ease.

Eventually, the Magic started double-teaming Barrett, which he was prepared for. He had the ability to suck in multiple defenders and find the open man, which led to six assists.

It’s these types of performances that will have to weather the storm while Leonard is gone, and Barrett has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to shoulder the offensive load.

We saw a huge outing from Scottie Barnes, which almost felt like a certainty after a weird blip on the radar against the Timberwolves. It's Barrett's hot start that turned the tides against the Magic's run to start the game, and Barnes' near perfect third quarter that added to the separation.

Raptors Defenders Relentless Against Magic’s Sputtering Offense

Oct 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) knocks the ball out of the grasp of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner was the subject of a lot of attention, and the Raptors’ defense did their part. They turned him over a total of seven times, never allowing him to get in an offensive groove. He closed the night with 15 points off of 36.3 per cent shooting, to go along with 5 assists.

Tristan Da Silva was the only Magic player to eclipse the 20 point mark on the night, and that’s due to the 20 turnovers the Raptors forced. The Magic matched the Raptors with 35 attempts from the perimeter, but were only able to convert 10 of those attempts. Another tip of the hat to the Raptors' defenders for closing out on long-range shots.

The Raptors will host the Magic again on Friday night as they tip-off their first NBA Cup matchup of the season.

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