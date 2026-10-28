The Toronto Raptors return home Wednesday looking to respond to their first disappointing performance of the season. After opening with consecutive victories, Toronto suffered a 117-94 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, underscoring offensive concerns that had been overshadowed by its impressive start.

Now 2-1, the Raptors face an Orlando Magic team dealing with significant injury concerns and its own early-season challenges.

For Toronto, Wednesday represents an opportunity to reestablish its identity, address offensive questions, and demonstrate its ability to respond effectively to adversity.

Here are four of the biggest storylines heading into the matchup.

Can Scottie Barnes Bounce Back?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes looses the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players will be more eager to turn the page than Scottie Barnes.

After two impressive performances to open the season, Barnes endured the most difficult offensive nights of his career against Minnesota. Toronto’s franchise cornerstone finished scoreless, missing all 12 field-goal attempts, including five from beyond the arc.

Perhaps more concerning was his inability to create opportunities in the paint, as he failed to attempt a single free throw despite possessing the physical tools to pressure the paint consistently.

Against Orlando, the Raptors need Barnes to rediscover his aggression.

For Barnes, the solution isn’t necessarily taking more shots. He needs to establish his downhill pressure game, use his strength to create advantages, and attack in transition.

His passing remains equally important. Operating decisively from the elbows and even the mid-post allows Barnes to create opportunities for teammates without relying exclusively on his scoring.

Toronto doesn’t need a 30-point performance. It needs Barnes to play confidently, embrace contact, and reassert himself as the offensive centrepiece the Raptors expect him to be.

Can a Depleted Orlando Roster Overcome Its Losses?

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and guard Desmond Bane celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando enters Wednesday facing a series of injury questions that could be daunting to overcome.

Paolo Banchero’s ankle injury represents the most significant concern. The talented forward is central to Orlando’s half-court offense, providing a physical scoring presence capable of creating opportunities when possessions become stagnant.

Jalen Suggs knee issue creates another potential problem, particularly for a team that relies heavily on his defensive versatility and truly leans on him as the culture setter of the Magic’s defensive attack.

The challenge for the Magic is finding enough offensive creation and defensive consistency to remain competitive.

Franz Wagner becomes particularly important. His ability to operate as a primary creator, attack mismatches, and generate offense through movement provides Orlando with a reliable foundation.

Desmond Bane’s perimeter shooting and ability to create off the dribble could also become increasingly valuable if the Magic are forced to rely on fewer established offensive contributors.

For Toronto, an injury-depleted opponent shouldn’t automatically translate into an easy matchup.

Orlando’s young core will have opportunities to take on larger roles, and the Raptors must avoid letting an understaffed opponent establish early confidence.

The Magic may be missing important pieces, but their ability to maintain defensive intensity and generate offense through the trio of Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black will determine how competitive Wednesday becomes.

Can Toronto Generate Offense in the Half Court?

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Toronto’s most important long-term question concerns its ability to manufacture quality scoring opportunities when the game consistently slows down.

The Raptors have established an identity built around defensive disruption and aggressive transition play, but they must find a consistent half-court offensive approach. Against the Wolves, they were completely stifled in that regard.

Toronto struggled to establish an offensive rhythm, frequently settling for difficult perimeter attempts and failing to create advantages with penetration.

Against Orlando, the Raptors need a more reliable offensive approach.

The Raptors must also improve their spacing. When defenders can collapse in drop without fearing perimeter chances, offensive possessions become increasingly predictable.

Ultimately, Toronto needs to demonstrate that its offense can function effectively without relying on turnovers and fast-break opportunities.

That doesn’t mean abandoning its preferred tempo. It means developing a dependable alternative when opponents successfully take away transition scoring.

How Can Raptors Adapt To The Loss Of Kawhi Leonard?

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles scores a basket against the Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most significant question surrounding Toronto’s lineup remains Kawhi Leonard’s long term health.

Leonard was a late scratch ahead of Sunday’s matchup against Minnesota after experiencing swelling in his left knee, and we found out earlier that he would be out a little while.

The veteran appeared in Toronto’s first two games, averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while adjusting to his new teammates and offensive responsibilities.

His absence against Minnesota was particularly noticeable when the Raptors struggled to generate quality offense in the half-court.

However, the Raptors must find a way to adapt to the loss of Leonard. While he is away from action the onus falls onto 2 player; Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja'Kobe Walter, who started in place of Leonard on Sunday.

Walter filled in admirably scoring 22 points on only 12 shots, while playing excellent defense and showing of a level of expansion to his self creation game. Murray-Boyles had a lesser impact on the box score and was shockingly only on the court for 19 minutes. For the Raptors to continue to thrive during the Leonard absence, Murray-Boyles must be much more effectively utilized by Head Coach Darko Rajakovic.

Regardless of Leonard’s absence, Toronto must demonstrate that its offense can remain competitive without depending entirely on his individual shot creation. This is an opportunity for the young players on this roster to prove their central roles going forward.

An Opportunity to Respond

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday offers Toronto an early opportunity to demonstrate how it responds to adversity.

The loss to Minnesota exposed concerns about the Raptors’ half-court offense.

Orlando’s injury situation presents complications, but the Magic remain capable of challenging Toronto with their size, defensive activity, and remaining offensive talent.

For the Raptors, the priorities are clear: Barnes must rediscover his offensive power game, the team needs more consistent half-court execution, and they must dictate the tempo for 48 minutes.

One loss doesn’t erase Toronto’s encouraging start. How the Raptors respond could provide a clearer picture of the team’s ceiling by re-establishing themselves against the Magic.

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