Why the Kawhi Leonard Trade to the Raptors Hasn't Happened Yet

The much-anticipated resolution of the trade agreement that would send Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Toronto Raptors appeared to be imminent. The NBA decided not to suspend Leonard as a result of their investigation into the Clippers organization regarding Leonard's contract, which led many to believe that the trade was all but a done deal.

Even the NBA itself is just waiting for the teams to send in the paperwork. However, because of the nature of the punishment that the Clippers received (the loss of five first-round picks and $30 million in fines), the Raptors may be looking to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

With the biggest obstacle to the completion of the trade out of the way, the silence of both teams regarding the deal has quickly become deafening.

What is Holding Up the Trade?

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and forward Scottie Barnes (4) react to a call by game official Sean Wright (4, left) in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no public indication that either the Raptors or Clippers has backed out of the deal, or is trying to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

There are a few reasonable explanations as to why a formal agreement has not been reached.

The Raptors have been made aware since the end of June that they would assume any risk that came as a result of the NBA's investigation into Leonard by acquiring him. After Toronto saw how severe the penalty was, it is certainly possible that they want to make sure they fully understand the extent of the situation before taking on Leonard.

Could the Clippers be the Cause of the Delay?

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Owner of the LA Clippers Steve Ballmer looks on during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Clippers' response to the investigation is another factor.

Los Angeles' leadership has made it very clear that they are focusing their efforts to "vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available," per Dan Woike Sports, via. X. The Clippers have been made aware that there is no internal arbitration or appeal process that can be taken through the NBA, but that they can explore legal remedies.

The Clippers are fighting the league's punishment while also preparing to send the player at the center of all of it to Toronto. It is possible that they may need a few more days to figure out their options.

And maybe there's no dramatic explanation at all, and the two teams are simply working out the final details in private.

The Biggest Mystery

Feb 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts as he waits for a rebound to fall against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If this last scenario is true, that would make this situation very unusual. When the original trade came to a screeching halt, everyone knew about it.

The strangest part about the delay is not the fact that the trade hasn't happened yet, but rather, why hasn't either team commented on it? Once the Raptors and Clippers officially submit a transaction, then the NBA can approve it and Leonard can have his official reunion with Toronto.

But for now, everyone must keep on waiting.

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