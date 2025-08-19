Raptors Mailbag: Bobby Webster’s future, Toronto's depth and Darko’s hot seat
The Toronto Raptors made it official yesterday: Bobby Webster will remain in charge of the organization, with no new president coming in for now.
It is a vote of confidence in Webster, but also a reminder of how much is riding on this season. The Raptors are about six weeks away from the start of training camp, and the next year could go a long way in determining the direction of the franchise. With that in mind, let’s dig into some of your questions in this week’s mailbag.
As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag article feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Who would you rather have as your PG1: Quickley or Nembhard? - @yoshmiller
I’d take Immanuel Quickley as my top point guard in a vacuum, but the contracts change the equation. Andrew Nembhard is just starting a three-year, $58.6 million deal that pays him $18.1 million this season. Quickley, meanwhile, is in year two of a five-year, $162.5 million deal that pays him $32.5 million this year.
On talent alone, give me Quickley. Factoring in contracts, I’d prefer Nembhard.
Do we trust in Bobby? - @587lucas2k20
Bobby Webster is sharp, well-respected, and there is no reason to doubt he can lead the Raptors forward. That said, the next year or two will be crucial for him and this organization. Toronto has committed to this group, but they have not proven much yet.
If this team shows it can contend, Webster will look great. If they stumble, I would not be surprised if changes follow in the near future.
What’s your opinion of the Raptors roster? I think they’re too overly deep. - @Carlito.aoun
When the Raptors signed Otto Porter Jr. a few years ago, I thought the roster looked crowded. How were Porter, Thad Young, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, and Christian Koloko all going to play? Since then, I have stopped making comments on the team’s depth when much of the group is unproven.
This year’s roster is full of intriguing players. Some will exceed expectations, some will not, and injuries will create openings along the way. Ultimately, the best players will earn minutes and the rest will fall out of the rotation. That is not a bad spot for the Raptors. It is a chance to see who can actually stick on a team with playoff aspirations.
If the team cannot get at least a top 10 seed do you think Darko is on the hot seat? - @a.i.d.a.n.s.m.a.l.l
If the Raptors miss both the playoffs and play-in, Darko Rajaković will not be the only one under scrutiny. He has spent much of his first two seasons focused on development, but now the focus shifts to winning. He will need to show he can contribute to that.
If this season goes off the rails, big changes across the organization could be on the table. I do not think another tanking year will be tolerated.
What’s the difference between head of basketball operations and president? - @austinlacy2
Money and prestige.
Plenty of teams do not even have a president. It is not essential. The title is usually just a way to reward someone with a promotion, bigger paycheque, and more clout, either because they have excelled or because a team is trying to lure them in.