Toronto Raptors Promote Bobby Webster to Replace Masai Ujiri
The Toronto Raptors have settled on continuity.
After spending nearly two months exploring external options to replace Masai Ujiri, the organization has promoted Bobby Webster to lead basketball operations while extending his contract as general manager.
The decision follows an extensive search led by CAA Executive Search that saw Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment connect with a range of candidates. Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan, former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, and former Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair were all linked to the process, per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. Indiana president Kevin Pritchard, who guided the Pacers to the NBA Finals earlier this summer, was also believed to be on MLSE’s radar.
Ultimately, Toronto opted to stay in-house with Webster, who has been part of the organization since 2013 and general manager since 2017. Webster, 40, is entering his ninth season as general manager and his 13th with the Raptors. He is highly regarded around the league as a cap expert and a steady voice in negotiations. He played a major role in the 2018 trade for Kawhi Leonard that delivered the franchise’s first and only NBA championship a year later, and has overseen the team’s roster construction and day-to-day operations ever since.
“Going through this comprehensive process this summer and meeting with external candidates played a critical role in arriving at this decision as it made clear that we already have the right person leading the Raptors in-house,” MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “When we weighed the many considerations, including roster construction, team culture and competitive landscape, it made perfect sense to officially hand the team to Bobby and give him the time and support to allow his plan to develop. This team is his now, to lead and I know we all look forward to what comes next.”
For Webster, the appointment represents both an endorsement of his track record and an opportunity to put his stamp on the franchise in the post-Ujiri era. “I’m grateful to Keith, to the board, and to our ownership for this opportunity — the chance to continue the work that I love, for a team, a city, and a country that’s become home,” Webster said. “This is a new chapter in Raptors basketball, but one thing that will not change is our passion for winning and our goal to bring another championship to Toronto.”
With Webster now officially at the helm as both general manager and head of basketball operations, the Raptors are signaling confidence in his vision to lead them through their rebuild and toward their next championship run.