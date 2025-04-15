Top 5 Moments from Darko Rajaković’s Raptors Media Availability
The Toronto Raptors’ offseason optimism starts at the top.
Head coach Darko Rajaković met with the media on Tuesday to reflect on a challenging season and look ahead to what comes next. The team didn’t rack up many wins, but there is no shortage of belief in the foundation being built. In typical Rajaković fashion, the press conference included honesty, accountability, and a little humor.
Here are five standout moments from his availability:
Accountability Over Happiness
Don’t let the kindness fool you. Rajaković is focused on growth and results, not making everyone feel good about their minutes. With a deeper and more competitive roster expected next season, he made it clear that keeping players happy is not the priority.
“If I wanted to keep people happy, I would be selling ice cream. I would not be a basketball coach. My job is not to keep people happy, my job is to keep people accountable, to help them to grow, to put them in a position to be successful,” he said.
Next season, expectations will rise as Toronto pushes for a playoff spot. Rajaković sounds ready for that challenge.
Certified Scottie Believer
Rajaković might be the league’s biggest believer in Scottie Barnes. He’s called him the future face of the NBA and praised his defensive player of the year potential. Now, he’s added a new label to the list.
“Scottie Barnes is a unicorn,” Rajaković said. “He’s an amazing player. I love Scottie Barnes. I love everything he does.”
Even after a season that had its ups and downs, Rajaković’s belief in his All-Star cornerstone has not wavered.
Just Get Buckets
As for how Brandon Ingram might fit alongside Barnes next season, Rajaković isn’t worried. If the shots go in, there’s no issue.
“I told Brandon that I don’t want to change him, he’s already amazing basketball player. I don’t want to change him, he needs to be himself,” Rajaković said. “People are always going to talk about mid-range, that shot or that shot. Brother, if you can make a shot from that position, go for it.”
Espresso and Evolution
When asked about his summer plans, Rajaković started with the essentials.
“Drink a lot of espresso. Start with that,” he said, setting down a freshly brewed shot.
Beyond the caffeine, he’s fully focused on growth. He talked about studying film, reviewing systems, and identifying areas where both he and the team need to improve.
“I just want to be the best version of myself, to be the best version for my team and my players,” he said.
Serbian Profanity
Rajaković reflected on how his coaching style has evolved. Early in his career, he tried to imitate his idols, but that phase didn’t last long.
“I cannot be anybody else. I need to be myself. I need to be true to myself and my beliefs,” he said.
That philosophy is built on accountability. Sometimes that means encouragement. Other times, it means having hard conversations.
“Sometimes it’s going to be through praise, sometimes it’s going to be through conversation,” he said. “Sometimes it’s going to be over dinner. Sometimes it’s going to be using a lot of Serbian profanity.”