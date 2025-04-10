Raptors' Wait to Clinch Lottery Spot Continues Following Another Victory Over Hornets
The Toronto Raptors are taking it down to the wire.
At this point, the only thing that matters is securing the seventh spot in the draft lottery standings. Locking in the best possible odds has been the organization’s top priority for at least a month. But Wednesday’s 126–96 win over the Charlotte Hornets means the Raptors still need one more loss to clinch that spot.
The problem is what comes next.
Toronto travels to Dallas on Friday to face the Mavericks, who may have already secured their play-in position and have little reason to go all out. It’s a game the Raptors could easily lose. But if the Mavericks decide to rest their stars, a surprise win is not out of the question.
There is another path to the seventh spot. A San Antonio Spurs victory in any of their final games would also lock it in for Toronto. That seems unlikely on Wednesday against the Warriors, but Friday’s matchup with a potentially unmotivated Suns team could offer a more realistic opportunity.
The real concern is if it all comes down to Sunday’s season finale in San Antonio. End-of-season games often get strange, and considering how the last few weeks have played out, it would not be surprising if Toronto accidentally pulls out a win it has no interest in earning.
Take Wednesday’s game, for example.
The Raptors did the honorable thing by starting Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett in the home finale. The problem was how that group looked against a Hornets team more focused on celebrating Taj Gibson’s 1000th game than competing. Barnes finished with 17 points, including a trio of pull-up threes, and the trio was plus-six in just under 15 minutes together.
Toronto’s depth is proving too strong as well.
Two-way players Jared Rhoden and AJ Lawson both got hot, chipping in 23 and 14 points, respectively. Jonathan Mogbo recorded a 17-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, the first of his career. Cole Swider and Jamison Battle combined for four three-pointers, continuing a trend of unexpected contributions from the back half of the roster.
It’s created little breathing room for Toronto.
Maybe Friday the Raptors finally do what needs to be done.
No Boucher
It looks like Chris Boucher’s time with the Raptors has already come to an end. He was held out of the team’s final home game of the season, and there’s little indication he’ll get another shot in the rotation over the final two games.
If this is it for Boucher in Toronto, he’ll finish his Raptors career as the franchise’s all-time leading bench scorer with 3,612 points across 406 games.
Up Next: Dallas Mavericks
The Raptors will play their penultimate game of the season Friday night when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET.