Toronto Raptors Odds to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo Surge Again Ahead of NBA Offseason
The Toronto Raptors’ chances of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo keep trending upward.
Exactly one month ago, the Raptors were listed at +5000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to acquire the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, giving Toronto roughly a 2% implied chance. Two weeks later, those odds jumped to +1600, implying about a 6% probability. Suddenly, Toronto now sits at +1000, indicating about a 9% chance that Antetokounmpo will be heading north of the border this summer.
The most recent jump follows a report from Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, who revealed there is “mutual interest” between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors in a deal this offseason. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported the Raptors are actively looking to land a “big fish” this offseason as the team tries to take a step forward in the conference next season.
Antetokounmpo has yet to indicate he wants to leave Milwaukee this summer. It’s unclear if he will formally request a trade as the Bucks are expected to take a step back next season without Damian Lillard who will be sidelined with an Achilles’ tear.
If the Raptors seriously enter the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, any credible offer would likely center around Scottie Barnes. Toronto would then need to match Antetokounmpo’s salary, likely using RJ Barrett or combining Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji in a packaged deal. The Raptors also control all of their future first-round picks, including the ninth pick in this year’s draft.
Toronto won’t have an easy path, though. Teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and others all have deeper pools of assets and could easily outbid Toronto if they choose to join the mix.
For now, nothing is imminent. But with the NBA Draft set for later this month and offseason conversations expected to heat up following the NBA Finals, trade speculation involving Antetokounmpo and the Raptors could continue gaining traction.
