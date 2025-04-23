Raptors Veteran Named Among Honorees for Social Justice Award
Chris Boucher’s on-court role may have diminished with the Toronto Raptors this season, but his impact off the court has never been bigger.
The Canadian forward has been named one of five finalists for the 2024–25 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, a recognition that celebrates players who lead efforts to advance equity and justice in their communities. The winner will receive a $100,000 donation to a justice-focused organization of their choice and join a list of past honorees that includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, Reggie Bullock, and Carmelo Anthony.
This year’s finalists include Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jrue Holiday, and CJ McCollum, alongside Boucher.
Through his SlimmDuck Foundation, Boucher has become an advocate for Black and Caribbean youth in Canada, reaching more than 1,000 kids across Toronto and Montreal. His work includes basketball camps, scholarship programs, tech donations, and mental health advocacy. He’s partnered with organizations like Kids Help Phone, the Canadian Mental Health Association, and United Way Greater Toronto, using his platform to support youth facing systemic barriers. This past year, Boucher co-hosted a mental health panel during Mental Health Week, led holiday toy drives, and helped raise awareness through national campaigns.
It’s a meaningful recognition for Boucher, whose unlikely journey to the NBA began with long odds. He experienced homelessness growing up in Montreal, spent time at community college, and eventually earned a Division I scholarship at Oregon. After going undrafted and appearing in just one game with the Golden State Warriors, he signed a two-way contract with the Raptors and turned it into a seven-year run in Toronto.
Now 32, Boucher didn’t appear in the Raptors’ final 23 games as the team shifted its focus to developing younger players. With Toronto moving in a new direction and Boucher set to hit free agency, his next chapter is expected to unfold elsewhere.