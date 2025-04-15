Raptors Coach Darko Rajaković Supports Children’s Hospitals With $70K Donation
Darko Rajaković is once again giving back to the community.
The Toronto Raptors head coach has donated $70,200 USD this year to three children’s hospitals as part of a charitable initiative tied to team assists. The money will be split between SickKids in Toronto, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, and Tiršova Children’s Hospital in Belgrade, Serbia.
Rajaković and his wife, Gaga, launched the initiative last season, pledging to donate $20 for every assist Toronto recorded. This year, to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary, they increased the commitment to $30 per assist.
“Those hospitals around the globe that are working with kids and families, SickKids here in Toronto, St. Jude in Memphis, and Tiršova Children’s Hospital in Serbia, they’re doing an outstanding job,” Rajaković said. “Having a chance to talk to the staff in those hospitals, I know how much they work, how much they’re dedicated, how much they want to help the kids.”
The Raptors racked up a single-season franchise record 2,340 assists in 2024-25. The new mark capped off a two-year run in which Toronto finished top ten in assists per game both seasons and set consecutive team records for most assists in franchise history.
All told, the Raptors have recorded 4,675 assists since Rajaković became head coach, fifth most in the NBA during that span. His family’s total donation now stands at $116,000 over two seasons.
“This year we had a chance to take our team to SickKids Hospital, and they were really touched by what they saw there,” Rajaković said. “All of those initiatives are tremendous. They might not take a lot from us, but they mean a lot to those families.”
Rajaković, who has a seven-year-old son, said being a parent makes the cause even more personal.
“We understand how important it is to have health and have family,” he said. “And we understand how much those hospitals are doing to help families in need.”