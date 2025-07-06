Darko Rajaković Reacts to Masai Ujiri’s Departure as Toronto Raptors Enter Transition
Darko Rajaković knows how the NBA works.
When a top executive is fired, the people below him rarely feel secure. Masai Ujiri’s departure has pushed the Toronto Raptors into a period of transition, and until a new president is named, the future for everyone in the organization, including the coaching staff, remains uncertain.
General manager Bobby Webster will interview for the role. If MLSE promotes him to team president, the Raptors will likely opt for stability, keeping much of the current leadership structure in place. But if ownership hires from outside the organization, history suggests further changes could follow. New leadership often brings its own people. Rajaković, hired by Ujiri just two summers ago, understands what that could mean.
“Masai is an amazing person and a great leader,” Rajaković said in an interview with Christos Tsaltas of Athletiko, translated from Greek. “When the decision was made, it was a shock.”
That shock may have passed, but the uncertainty remains. Rajaković still has two years left on his contract, though that offers only limited protection in a results-driven league as Toronto heads into a potential playoff season.
“There are two types of coaches,” he told Tsaltas. “Those who have been fired, and those who will be. If you want job security, go work at a bakery or the post office.”
Despite the instability above him, Rajaković is focused on the task ahead. He praised the effort his players have put in this offseason and expressed confidence in the group’s direction heading into next season.
“At every position, we have two or three talented players,” he said. “I trust the work my players have done this summer. That gives me real confidence going into the season.”
That group includes Scottie Barnes, yet-to-debut former All-Star Brandon Ingram, and rookie first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles alongside a talented group of versatile players. It is a young core with real upside, but one that will need time, structure, and patience.
For now, Rajaković will continue to guide that process. What happens around him will depend on who MLSE chooses to lead Toronto next.