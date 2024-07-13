Raptors Coach Shares First Impressions of Rookie Class
So far early impressions have all been positive when it comes to Toronto Raptors draft picks Ja'Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo.
In Walter, Toronto hopes it's found its two-way shooting guard of the future. The 6-foot-4 rookie out of Baylor has yet to develop into a high-end defensive stopper, but the Raptors are optimistic that'll come with time and hard work in the organization's developmental program.
"Ja'Kobe is a very focused player," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas. "He's always has great eye contact. He's listening to everything. I want him to be himself. I want him to be aggressive. I want him to be able to score.
"He's a player that we see being a two-way guard. I think he has very long arms that he can develop his defense to be really good on the defensive end as well. But what really stands out in him is his focus and ability to learn and ability to listen."
That's what Toronto is looking for from Walter who was asked to carry a huge offensive workload for the Bears last season and will see his role scaled back significantly with the Raptors. The hope is Walter can show the kind of improvement Gradey Dick did last year after his freshman season at Kansas and flourish as a three-point shooter and tough on-ball defender.
In terms of Mogbo, Toronto's No. 31 pick, the Raptors see an intriguing multi-skilled forward similar to Scottie Barnes, albeit without quite the same upside.
"He was able to showcase first of all his athletic ability," Rajaković said. "He did play undersized five man in college, he was a lob thread, but he was also bringing the ball in transition a lot. … There is going to be a transition for him for more playing position four, but also we need to keep that stuff that he does well."
At 6-foot-6, Mogbo may be a little too small to see extended minutes as a center for Toronto, but the organization is optimistic it can work with Mogbo's shooting stroke and develop him into someone who is at least passable behind the arc. If he can develop a three-point shot, Toronto may have found the kind of coveted multi-positional player the Raptors have long coveted.
"He's a really good driver, somebody who can attack the rim with a lot of force and play make from there, and he did a really good job in those last couple of days showcasing that," Rajaković added.
The Raptors will get their first official look at the duo Saturday evening when Toronto's Summer League squad plays its opener at 8:30 p.m. ET.