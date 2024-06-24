Draft Experts Share Six Prospects Connected to Raptors Ahead of NBA Draft
It's always hard to get a read on the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto's front office is notoriously quiet when it comes to leaks and even official workout news can be tough to come by. Remember how the 2021 draft played out? Jalen Suggs seemed like a lock at No. 4 until the Raptors fooled everyone and took Scottie Barnes with their first-round pick.
This year there's even more uncertainty both because Toronto's first pick isn't until No. 19 and because this year's draft class is considered more wide open than most years. There's no obvious draft order to open the draft and that's expected to create a little more chaos as the draft ticks on.
So who could Toronto take?
Kyshawn George continues to be tabbed as Toronto's pick by draft prognosticators including ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The freshman out of Miami didn't put up impressive stats for the Hurricanes this past season, but his 6-foot-7 frame and 40.8% three-point stroke have piqued the interest of NBA scouts. George didn't test very well in the athletic drills at the combine, but the 20-year-old is still growing into his body and some developmental time at the next level could turn him into one of the most exciting prospects in this year's class.
Givoney mentioned a few other prospects who rival teams have connected to Toronto at No. 19 including Carlton "Bub" Carrington, Tristan Da Silva, Zach Edey, Ryan Dunn, and Isaiah Collier.
The 7-foot-4 Edey worked out for Toronto and profiles as the kind of young big man the Raptors have said they'd like to add this offseason. He's to be considered the favorite to be selected by Toronto by the Vegas oddsmakers.
Da Silva and Dunn are both versatile wings who Toronto could use following the departure of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Precious Achiuwa this past season. The 6-foot-8 Da Silva is a senior out of Colorado who shot 39.5% from three-point range this past season and has shown some on-ball shot creation ability. Dunn, meanwhile, was a key cog in Virginia's defense this past season and is considered to be among the most versatile and frustrating defenders in this year's class. Offensively, though, he is extremely limited and will need a ton of work to develop into an offensive role player of any kind.
Pittsburgh's Carrington and USC's Collier are two of the younger prospects in this year's draft as potential high-upside point guards. Carrington is still just 18 years old but has shown flashes of being an impressive pull-up shot maker and savvy playmaker. Collier was once considered among the top prospects in this year's class but had an inconsistent season for the Trojans and now expected to go later in the first round.