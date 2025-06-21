Toronto Raptors Reportedly Targeting Center, Exploring Multiple Draft-Day Moves
The Toronto Raptors appear to be casting a wide net ahead of next week’s NBA Draft.
According to a report from Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Raptors have shown interest in multiple trade scenarios, including renewed discussions involving Kevin Durant, a potential trade down from the No. 9 pick, and efforts to acquire a second lottery selection ahead of next week’s draft.
Toronto is keeping its options open. The team has reportedly made calls around the league to gauge the cost of adding another lottery pick, while also remaining open to moving down the board depending on how things shake out on draft night.
What appears to be clear is the Raptors’ desire to land a center who can back up Jakob Poeltl. Fischer and Stein report that rival teams increasingly believe Toronto wants to ensure it is in position to draft a big man, regardless of where it ends up selecting.
Duke’s Khaman Maluach is the top-ranked center most closely linked to Toronto, but it’s unclear if he will be available at No. 9. He has drawn interest from several teams ahead of the Raptors, suggesting he might be off the board before No. 9.
If Maluach is gone, Toronto could look elsewhere. Earlier reports linked the team to Michigan’s Danny Wolf and Georgia’s Asa Newell as potential trade-down targets. Maryland’s Derik Queen is also viewed as a possible option at No. 9 if Toronto opts to go with a more defense-first big man.
The Raptors have historically stayed put on draft night under Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster. That could change this year. With multiple strategies in play, including superstar talks and efforts to retool the roster, Toronto appears poised to be one of the more active teams when the draft begins on Wednesday.