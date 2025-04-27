Raptors Face Unique Problem in Evaluating Duke's Maluach Due to Visa Policy
Khaman Maluach has all the makings of a Toronto Raptors draft target this summer. The 7-foot-2 Duke freshman is a defensive difference-maker with significant upside and fits the profile of exactly the kind of prospect Toronto would love to bring in for a closer look ahead of the NBA draft.
There is just one problem.
Because of a new government policy revoking visas for South Sudanese passport holders, Maluach is currently unable to leave the United States. Unless his visa situation changes before June, the Raptors will not be able to bring him to Toronto for a pre-draft workout.
The 18-year-old officially declared for the NBA Draft this weekend, filing his paperwork just before the early entrant deadline. He is projected to go somewhere in the range where Toronto will be picking, making him a realistic option depending on how the draft lottery shakes out next month.
The visa issue is not expected to be a deal-breaker for the Raptors. Toronto has dealt with passport and border complications before and has drafted players without a workout in Toronto including first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter just last year.
While the situation is not ideal, the Raptors have shown they are comfortable relying on film, interviews, and scouting reports when necessary. They will also get another chance to evaluate Maluach next month at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Maluach anchored one of the best defenses in college basketball this past season. He averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while flashing elite mobility for his size. He protects the rim, finishes around the basket, and runs the floor well, though his offensive game remains raw and will take time to develop.
For Toronto, a bit of a project is just fine.
The Raptors still have Jakob Poeltl under contract through at least next season but remain desperate for a backup big man for the future. As team president Masai Ujiri acknowledged, finding a young center is Toronto’s primary area of need this offseason.
Maluach would not be expected to contribute immediately, but his defensive upside and physical tools could make him an ideal long-term development swing.
The visa complication remains something to monitor, but it is unlikely to deter Toronto if the front office believes in his potential.