Raptors Get Brutally Honest After Opening Night Beatdown: 'We Got Slapped'
It’s never been worse.
Statistically speaking at least, the Toronto Raptors turned in their worst opening night performance in franchise history. Until Wednesday’s 136-130 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto had never lost by 30 points in an opener.
Put bluntly, it was ugly.
“I think that we got slapped in the face,” said Chris Boucher. “Probably good for us, especially as young as we are, just got to realize we need to play 48 minutes.”
The Raptors didn’t play 48 minutes because they didn’t need to Wednesday. After three quarters, Toronto threw in the towel and rode out the fourth quarter with an assortment of bench players and non-rotation players.
“Just got an ass whipping today,” said Barnes who struggled to generate offense with a 3-for-14 showing that amounted to just nine points. “They were the better team tonight.”
It might look that way this season, especially early on. Wednesday was just Game 1 of what looks to be an exceptionally difficult stretch to start the year that doesn’t let up until after Christmas.
But Toronto is prepared for this.
The coaching staff and the front office aren’t focusing on wins and losses this year but rather on long-term development. That means taking plenty of lumps early this season with the hope that it’ll pay off down the road with a more talented young core and in all likelihood another blue-chip prospect to pair with Barnes moving forward.
“We want to compete and win and try to do it every single night, but at the same time, we’ve got to be patient with our young team,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. “I know that they are disappointed in the locker room, and I know that this group is hungry to come back tomorrow and learn and improve.”
The first order of business will be getting an update on Immanuel Quickley who exited Wednesday with a pelvic contusion. He took an awkward and hard fall trying to corral a rebound and was forced to exit the game, unable to return.
If Quickley is sidelined for any amount of time, the Raptors are going to be in even deeper trouble. It sounds like RJ Barrett is still a few days away from making his return and if Wednesday showed anything it’s how thin Toronto’s depth is this season.
Health aside, it’ll be back to practice Thursday morning. This won’t be a burn-the-tape performance because this season Toronto can’t afford to not learn from its mistakes. There’ll be plenty more of these lopsided losses this year, but maybe Toronto comes out better having learned and improved because of it.