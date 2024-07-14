Raptors Sophomore Details How His Body Has Changed This Offseason
Gradey Dick says he's the heaviest he's ever been.
The 20-year-old Toronto Raptors guard told reporters he's put on nine pounds since the end of last season and is up to 214 pounds as of the start of Summer League this year.
"I just feel like I’m getting bigger every single day," Dick said following his double-double showing in Toronto's Summer League opener. "It’s definitely an emphasis of kind of showing my versatility at the same time, I feel like Summer League is a great chance to showcase that.”
That's been part of Toronto's plan for Dick since early last season when it became clear the one-and-done prospect out of Kansas wasn't physically ready for NBA playing time. The Raptors paused Dick's rookie campaign in December, sending him down to the Raptors 905 to work on his strength and conditioning.
Since then, Dick has looked like a different player. He finished last season shooting 39.5% from three-point range from the middle of January onward while averaging 11.1 points per game.
"He got stronger this summer and you can feel it in how he's playing," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said during the television broadcast of Toronto's Summer League game."You can tell he's doing other things, trying to affect the game in different ways. And that's what you want from these players, to learn to start playing with force a little bit. ... He's had a good summer in terms of that kind of development."
Dick finished Saturday's game with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. While his three-point shot wasn't falling, he got to the line four times, converting a pair of and-ones through contact, and looked improved defensively.
"I think it’s just be aggressive any chance I get," Dick said post-game. "When I see a lane I want to get down and try to finish around the rim and make extra plays."