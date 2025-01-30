Former Raptors Legend Reveals How He Wants to Honor Toronto Before Retirement
DeMar DeRozan plans to leave the NBA the same way he entered it: as a Toronto Raptor.
The six-time All-Star made it clear in the latest episode of Open Gym that when his career comes to an end, he wants to sign a one-day contract and retire with the franchise that drafted him in 2009.
“It's the only place I would want to go out as well, doing the whole one-day [contract] thing,” DeRozan said. “I think I’ve said it before, I will never have an emotional connection in no other place like I had in Toronto.”
DeRozan, who spent nine seasons in Toronto, reflected on the deep bond he formed with the city and the franchise.
“Me being drafted there, there was no other place I wanted to go,” he said. “I just always think even the tweet that I tweeted when Chris [Bosh] left, don’t worry I got us. I meant that. I meant that wholeheartedly. And I think the love, the ups and downs, I really gave my all to that organization, to that country because I just wanted them to be respected in return.”
DeRozan’s retirement plans mirror those of Kyle Lowry, who reiterated to Open Gym that he intends to do the same.
“I want to finish my career as a Toronto Raptor because what that place did for me, what that place did for him, what that place did for our families and friends,” Lowry said. “It’s the place that I became me.”
Lowry and DeRozan played together from 2012 to 2018, forming one of the most successful duos in Raptors history. They led Toronto to five straight playoff appearances, including an Eastern Conference Finals run in 2016.
In 2018, their partnership came to an abrupt end when DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. That trade led to the Raptors’ first NBA championship, though DeRozan has never shied away from expressing how much it hurt to watch Toronto win without him.
When they will sign those one-day contracts remains uncertain.
Lowry, 38, has not publicly discussed his retirement plans despite his dwindling role as a veteran guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is not under contract beyond this season but has yet to indicate whether he plans to retire.
DeRozan, 35, has two years remaining on his deal with the Kings, and it is unclear if he intends to continue playing once his contract expires.
Whenever they do decide to retire, it is only a matter of time before the Raptors honor them accordingly. Both players left an undeniable mark on the franchise and, at some point, will likely see their jerseys hanging from the rafters at Scotiabank Arena.