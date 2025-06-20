Toronto Raptors Get Up-Close Look at Nevada's Kobe Sanders Ahead of NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors are taking a closer look at one of the biggest guards in this year’s draft.
Nevada’s Kobe Sanders, a 6-foot-7, 203-pound fifth-year senior, reportedly worked out for the team this week ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to HoopsHype.
Sanders, 23, brings a rare mix of size and playmaking ability in a class short on jumbo guards. After four seasons at Cal Poly, he transferred to Nevada where he averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 34.2% from three. He also shot 83.8% from the free throw line over the last two seasons, a promising indicator of his shooting touch.
Much of Sanders’ appeal comes from his feel for the game. He plays with patience and control, using his height to see over the defense and deliver accurate passes. He’s comfortable operating in pick-and-roll, manipulating defenders with subtle ball fakes and consistently making the right read. While not flashy, his steadiness and vision allow him to serve as a dependable offensive initiator.
As a scorer, Sanders is methodical. He has a soft touch near the rim and can create his own shot using hesitations and changes of pace. Though not a volume three-point shooter, his mechanics and free throw success suggest he has the tools to potentially become a floor spacer down the road.
Athletic limitations are the main concern. Sanders lacks burst off the dribble and doesn’t have the quick-twitch mobility to easily shake defenders. On the defensive end, his foot speed may be tested against quicker guards and could limit his versatility in switch-heavy schemes.
Still, for a Raptors organization that values length, positional versatility, and basketball IQ, Sanders fits the profile of a long-term developmental bet. He may not be a day-one rotation piece, but with his combination of size and ball skills, he could be worth a look in the second round or as a two-way option for a team focused on internal growth.