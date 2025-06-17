Toronto Raptors Work Out Nolan Traoré Amid Trade-Down Draft Possibilities
As the Toronto Raptors explore trade-back possibilities from the No. 9 pick, French guard Nolan Traoré has reportedly emerged as a potential late first-round option following a pre-draft workout with the team.
The 19-year-old Traoré worked out for the Raptors on Monday, according to Grant Afseth of RG.org. Once projected as a lottery selection, his stock has slid slightly over the course of the year. He’s now expected to be taken later in the first round, putting him in range for a team like Toronto should they trade down in the first round.
Traoré, a 6-foot-3 point guard with fluid ballhandling and strong playmaking instincts, brings a mix of burst, creativity, and upside. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game across 49 games with Saint-Quentin while shooting 41.3% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc. At his best, he uses pace and hesitation to create advantages, slipping into tight windows and making slick reads out of the pick-and-roll.
He has flashed promising off-the-dribble shooting mechanics and can knock down tough pull-ups, though the overall three-point consistency remains a work in progress. He’s more advanced attacking downhill and getting into the paint, where he uses length and touch to finish around defenders.
Defensively, Traoré has the tools to develop into a solid guard defender with his lateral quickness and size, though he’s still learning how to play within a team concept on that end. He can occasionally gamble or get caught out of position, but the effort level is there.
His combination of creativity and feel for the game makes Traoré one of the more intriguing developmental point guards in this class. He offers clear upside to grow into a more complete two-way contributor.
For a Raptors organization potentially looking to deepen its point guard options and potentially add another ballhandler behind Immanuel Quickley, Traoré brings long-term potential and a stylistic fit. If Toronto trades down from the No. 9 pick into the late teens or early 20s, he could emerge as a realistic target.