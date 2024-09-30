Raptors' Quickley Credits Former Knicks Guard for Teaching Him Leadership Skills
Immanuel Quickley is having to find his voice in a hurry.
The 25-year-old Toronto Raptors point guard is just four years into his NBA career and he's already one of the most veteran players on the Raptors. Among those expected to start the year in the rotation, Quickley is the fifth oldest on the team and the second oldest member of Toronto's starting lineup. It's forced Quickley to find his leadership voice as Toronto's starting point guard and a foundational piece for the Raptors' young core.
"I've been I've been fortunate enough to have a lot of great leaders, great teammates," said Quickley. "I don't want to start where rambling off and miss some guys, but I had a lot of great guys, a lot of great coaches. So I'm really grateful for all.”
The one name Quickley did share is that of former NBA MVP Derrick Rose who recently retired from basketball following 15 seasons. Rose was a mentor for Quickley during their two and a half seasons together in New York.
"To have an MVP, the youngest MVP ever on your team as a rookie, plays the same position as you, you're going to ask some questions, it's something that I hold true and dear to me," Quickley said.
Rose was 32 when he rejoined the Knicks during Quickley's rookie season and by then the oft-injured former superstar was a shell of his former self. Knee injuries sapped him of his incredible bust following his 2010-11 MVP season and Rose was never able to return as the same player.
What's clear, though, is his impact off the court and on his teammates still proved instrumental for New York and now appears to be helping the Raptors as Toronto moves into a new era with Quickley leading the way.