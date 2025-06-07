Toronto Raptors Linked to Kevin Durant as Blockbuster Trade Buzz Builds
Kevin Durant is expected to be traded this summer, and once again the Toronto Raptors are being mentioned as a team to watch.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Toronto is viewed by multiple league figures as a potential landing spot for Durant, particularly if Giannis Antetokounmpo is not made available by the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Raptors have long been connected to Antetokounmpo, Fischer notes that Durant is seen as a more realistic target given the smaller trade package he would command and the shorter remaining term on his contract.
Durant is entering the final year of his deal and will earn $54.7 million next season. He is eligible to sign a two-year, $122 million extension with any team that acquires him.
Toronto has consistently been mentioned as a team to watch this offseason. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that the Raptors are in the market for a “big fish,” and Fischer added that there is a growing sense around the league that the front office is under pressure to take a meaningful step forward in the Eastern Conference.
A trade for Durant would be complicated. To match salaries, the Raptors would likely need to include two of their five projected starters. The most realistic framework would center on RJ Barrett and either Jakob Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley. Toronto also holds the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft and controls all of its future first-round selections, but Scottie Barnes is not expected to be part of any potential deal.
There are also on-court fit concerns. Durant, Ingram, and Barnes all prefer to operate in the midrange and do much of their scoring with the ball in their hands. Durant and Ingram in particular have similar offensive profiles, and Barnes has shown a growing tendency to occupy that space as well.
Still, the Raptors have shown interest in Durant before. The team reportedly explored a deal for him in 2022 when he requested a trade from Brooklyn, and Toronto’s front office has never been afraid to pursue bold opportunities when the right one arises.