Raptors Mock Draft: Toronto Lands Duke Sniper Kon Knueppel in Surprise Scenario
The Toronto Raptors already have a crowded backcourt, but if Kon Knueppel is still available at No. 9, he may be too good to pass up.
In Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, Toronto grabs the Duke freshman, adding one of the most efficient offensive players in the class. In the second round, Florida State’s Jamir Watkins gives the Raptors a versatile defender with size and athleticism, though questions about his scoring remain.
No. 9: Kon Knueppel (Duke)
The biggest question with Kon Knueppel isn’t whether he fits Toronto’s roster. It’s whether he’ll still be available at No. 9.
Most projections have the Duke freshman going in the 6-to-8 range, but in this mock draft, Brooklyn selects Noa Essengue at No. 8, leaving Knueppel on the board. If that happens, the Raptors may not overthink it. Even with a glut of guards, Toronto still needs more efficient half-court offense, and Knueppel is one of the best in the class at providing it.
As a freshman, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 30.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.9% from the field, 40.6% from three on 5.3 attempts per game, and 91.4% from the free throw line. He is one of the most polished shooters in the draft and pairs that with smart decision-making and positional versatility on offense.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Knueppel measured 6-foot-5 without shoes, 219 pounds, with a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan and an 8-foot-5.5 standing reach. He’s physically strong and plays through contact, but concerns about his lateral quickness and foot speed will follow him into the league. He may struggle to stay in front of more athletic wings and could require protection in certain defensive matchups.
Still, Knueppel is more than a specialist. He plays with poise, moves the ball, and rarely forces bad shots. He can operate as a secondary ball-handler, make plays out of pick-and-rolls, and stay effective without needing high usage. His timing, awareness, and movement shooting make him an easy fit next to high-usage creators.
For a Raptors team trying to improve its shooting, spacing, and offensive consistency, Knueppel offers a clear solution. He may not have the highest ceiling, but he brings one of the most translatable skill sets in the class. If he’s still on the board, he makes a lot of sense.
No. 39: Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
With their second-round pick, the Raptors are projected to take Florida State senior Jamir Watkins, a 6-foot-5 wing with a strong frame, switchable defense, and some on-ball creation ability. He measured 6-foot-5 without shoes, 214.6 pounds, with a 6-foot-11.25 wingspan and an 8-foot-6.5 standing reach at the NBA Draft Combine. He also tested well as a vertical athlete, recording a 31.5-inch standing vertical and a 37-inch max vertical.
Watkins averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per game as a senior. He shot 42.7%from the field and 32.1% from three, finishing his four-year college career as a 32.5% three-point shooter. He took on a major scoring role at Florida State, but it remains to be seen how that production translates to the NBA in a more complementary role.
Defensively, Watkins brings real value. He has the size and length to guard multiple positions and the awareness to operate within a switch-heavy system. He plays with energy, competes on the perimeter, and uses his wingspan to contest shots and create deflections. His defensive tools make him a natural fit in Toronto’s development pipeline.
The biggest question is his jumper. Watkins has shown flashes of rhythm shooting but has not been a consistent perimeter threat. He hit just 33 % of his threes over his final two seasons and shot 75.8% from the free throw line. Improving his shooting will be key to unlocking his role at the next level.
Even with those limitations, Watkins offers a mix of tools, toughness, and defensive versatility that make him an intriguing second-round bet. If the shot continues to develop, he has a pathway to a low-usage rotation role focused on defense, ball movement, and physicality.