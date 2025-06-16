Toronto Raptors Mailbag: RJ Barrett’s Value, Draft Plans, and Offseason Questions
The NBA Draft is a little more than a week away, and the market is already heating up. The Orlando Magic just paid a premium to acquire Desmond Bane, setting an early benchmark for what it might cost to land a star this summer. The Toronto Raptors continue to surface in trade talks, but the front office has yet to show its hand.
With the ninth pick in play and multiple paths on the table, the Raptors must decide whether to stay patient, package assets, or take a bigger swing. This week’s mailbag answers your biggest questions about the draft, trade scenarios, and where things might be heading next.
What kind of implications does the Desmond Bane trade have for the Raptors trying to get their big fish? – @sardeliskon
I’m not convinced one deal really dictates the next, but it can somewhat reset expectations. The price for Bane was certainly steep. That said, I doubt Kevin Durant would require quite as much given his age and contract, but his price probably did nudge up a little. The cost for Giannis Antetokounmpo was already sky-high and likely stays that way.
How does the status quo feel to you? – @demystifyingpaul
If status quo means sitting in the middle of the lottery, it is not ideal for anyone. If it means letting this roster play even a single game together before making a splash, I am on board. The Raptors won 30 games last season. They are nowhere near the 59-win group that took a swing on Kawhi Leonard. Unless Masai Ujiri is under serious win-now pressure, an all-in move this summer feels premature.
Is there a chance that we might get Kevin Durant? – @587lucas2k20
Sportsbooks list it at roughly 8%, and I would put it lower. A realistic package is Jakob Poeltl plus either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley, which leaves Toronto thin at point guard or center. Add Durant’s age, contract, and apparent lack of interest in Toronto, and it does not look like a smart gamble.
What would a Chris Boucher extension look like if the Raptors choose to re-sign him? – @matt_950
It would be a surprise if Chris Boucher returns. The only path is likely a minimum deal, and he should be able to land a bit more than that elsewhere using another team’s mid-level or bi-annual exception.
Not a Raptors question, but what are your thoughts on the Orlando trade? – @tonyla_sportstalk
Orlando paid a steep price for a player who has never made an All-Star team, yet he checks every box they needed. If that move puts the Magic in the Finals conversation, it is worth it. Three-and-D wings on team-friendly contracts are incredibly valuable, so the sticker shock makes sense.
Do you think the Raptors will trade up to get Maluach if they sense he will go earlier? – @davelawrenceradio923
Unlikely. Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have never traded up on draft night, and there is no indication they plan to change course now. If anything, the latest reports have suggested they’re more inclined to move in the other direction.
With the Bane trade setting the market high, could RJ Barrett be worth something at least? – @yohan.dabir
The two situations are not really connected. Desmond Bane is an elite three-point shooter, a strong defender, and on a good long-term deal. RJ Barrett does not offer that combination, so his market value remains a different conversation.
Should the Raptors trade for a star? – @just_rylan24
Only if the price is too good to ignore. Given their current timeline and uncertainty, I do not see the need for urgency. For now, the answer is no.