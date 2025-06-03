Raptors Mailbag: Is Toronto a Real Threat to Land Giannis & What Could a Deal Be?
It's officially trade rumor season, and, as usual, the Toronto Raptors find themselves right at the center of the basketball universe. Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors are dominating conversations across the league. Could Toronto really land a superstar this summer? How realistic is a potential deal, and what exactly would the Raptors have to give up to make it happen?
Let's break it all down. It's the first week of June, a prime time for speculation, blockbuster scenarios, and the kind of excitement that only the NBA offseason can deliver. Time to dive into your questions.
Do the Raptors have a legitimate chance of landing Giannis? - @d0nniebrav0
I’m still pretty skeptical that the Raptors are serious contenders to land Antetokounmpo this summer. Even in the article Doug Smith wrote mentioning “mutual interest,” he notes in the subsequent paragraph that a trade is pretty unlikely.
It really depends on the market and how much the Bucks allow Antetokounmpo to dictate his next destination. If the Raptors truly wanted to go all-in and offered a package centered around Scottie Barnes and all their future picks, Toronto’s offer would be compelling. I just don’t think that kind of deal aligns with Masai Ujiri’s track record of patience.
Heard the Raps are in on some big names. Who do you think the best fit would be? - @regangillis
I’m not even sure we know exactly who the big names on the market are at this point. Kevin Durant and Antetokounmpo might become available. It’s hard for me to judge who would fit best without knowing everyone on the market.
That said, Toronto clearly needs more true difference makers. Another half-court shot creator or a reliable 3-and-D wing player would really help.
Can the Raptors afford Giannis in the offseason? - @diego_suarez25
It’s tough to envision a scenario where the Raptors acquire Antetokounmpo and still have sufficient talent and depth to immediately compete for a championship. Look at the teams in the Finals now, they combine star power with substantial depth. I don’t see a realistic trade that leaves Toronto with a championship-caliber roster.
Let’s talk about the Giannis rumours! What would a package look like? - @davidjedwab
A realistic package would start with Scottie Barnes, matching salary involving either RJ Barrett or Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick, and multiple first-round draft picks. How many picks are included would depend largely on how Milwaukee values Barnes and how aggressive Toronto wants to be. The Raptors could offer as many as five first-round picks outright after this year’s draft.
What about putting Brandon Ingram in a package for Giannis? - @gianluca.p.24
I’d be pretty shocked if the Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram, signed him to an extension, and then immediately flipped him before he ever played a game at Scotiabank Arena.
Who would you trade for Giannis? - @abilaash1
If I could somehow finalize the deal with Scottie Barnes, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, and maybe three first-round picks, including No. 9 this year, next year’s pick unprotected, a 2027 pick swap, and an unprotected pick in 2028, I’d probably do that. However, I suspect the Bucks would want more and likely could get more elsewhere.
Are fans not appreciating RJ’s stats because of the team’s record? - @moddydadoo
I can’t speak for fans broadly. I think Barrett has taken a step forward in Toronto, but he’s still not a very good defender, has below-average shooting efficiency, and remains a slightly below-average three-point shooter. He can put up numbers, but efficiency is still an issue. I am curious to see how Barrett looks next season in a smaller role next to better players. His efficiency might improve in that context.
Is anyone in the Raptors considered untouchable? - @bensondinh
Luka Doncic was traded this past year. Nobody is ever truly untouchable.
Is Masai the greatest Raptor of all time? - @eddiemarkhampyro
It’s an interesting question. Ujiri has done wonders in changing Toronto’s basketball reputation and growing the sport in Canada. However, I still think that title belongs to players rather than executives. Maybe if Ujiri builds another championship team, we can revisit this. For now, Kyle Lowry remains the greatest Raptor.