Raptors Mailbag: Toronto’s Summer League Expectations, Season Outlook & Rotation Talk
The offseason has quieted down for the Toronto Raptors. Free agency came and went without much noise, and with the roster mostly set, the focus now shifts to Las Vegas where Summer League is about to begin.
It’s the first real look at Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin in Raptors jerseys, and an early chance to evaluate where some of the team’s younger pieces stand heading into training camp. At the same time, there are still questions lingering about expectations, potential trades, and how this roster might come together once the games start to count.
If you have a question for a future mailbag, feel free to send it in on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
What are you looking to see from each player in summer league? - grahamslagt
I’ll start with a warning: don’t put too much stock into Summer League. I think about how good Malachi Flynn looked at times and how bad Ochai Agbaji looked last year. It’s rarely indicative of what’s to come.
This is a good idea for a bigger story, which I’ll get to. That said, I’d like to see the sophomores show they’re clearly too good for this level. I want to see Ulrich Chomche healthy and playing better than he was at this time last year. I’d like to see Alijah Martin pop a bit, given his age and skill set. Collin Murray-Boyles might not be as flashy, since what he does is best accentuated by other talented players, but ideally he looks great defensively.
Where do you have the Raptors finishing in the standings next season if all goes well? – @raptors_prodz
If everything breaks right, I think the Raptors can be a top-six team in the East. That would require unusually good health from players who don’t have the best track records. It would also take a step forward from Scottie Barnes offensively and improved half-court scoring across the board.
In that scenario, they could get into the top six. I’d still be surprised if they cracked the top four, even in a best-case season.
What seed do you think the Raptors will be this year? – @aidanfoust_
Realistically, I see the Raptors in the play-in mix, somewhere between seventh and eleventh in the East. If things go poorly, I could see them missing the play-in entirely.
They should be in a tier alongside Boston, Indiana, Milwaukee, Miami, and maybe Philadelphia and Detroit. More likely, they land in that range and need to win two games to make the playoffs.
Who should get a statue first? Masai or Lowry? – @kazim_alli_23
I’d be surprised if Masai Ujiri ever gets a statue. As far as I know, no non-coach, non-owner executive has had a statue built outside an arena. Odds are he will eventually work for another organization, and it would be strange to build a statue while he’s with a rival. Also, consider who would be paying for it. Is Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment going to fund an Ujiri statue? I’m skeptical.
I do think Kyle Lowry gets a statue, though. So that answers your question.
Anymore moves this offseason? – @emmettyuill
For the Raptors? They’ll sign someone to a two-way contract. Is that what you had in mind? Other than that, I don’t expect anything significant.
If this Raptors team can’t win 45+ games next season, would you consider that a failure? – @carson.price.1
It depends on how they get to whatever win total they finish with and what comes after. If they’re hit with injuries but still manage 43 wins, sneak into the play-in, make the playoffs, and maybe win a game or two, that would be a success.
On the other hand, if they’re mostly healthy, don’t win 45 games, and miss the playoffs, that would be disappointing.
I’ll also say this: if Brandon Ingram is generally unhealthy next season, I’m not going to chalk that up to bad luck. You can’t trade for an injury-prone player and then be surprised when he gets hurt. He hasn’t historically been a 65-game player, so it shouldn’t come as a shock if he doesn’t reach that mark next year.
What is your potential starting five next season? – @587lucas2k20
I’d be surprised if it’s anything other than Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl.
Do you think the Raptors should see how this team plays together or make more trades? – @ballerdollar27
Yes, I think they should see how it plays out. I’d be surprised if they made a major trade this offseason. More likely, they wait until the trade deadline to make their next move.
Brandon Ingram update? – @shaneminehas
No official update. I expect him to be ready for the start of the season. It will have been ten months since his injury by then.
Am I crazy to think a healthy roster is a top 6 seed lock, maybe even top 4? – @user163737812
I wouldn’t call that crazy. If the Raptors stay unusually healthy, they could absolutely finish in the top six. I’d still be surprised if they cracked the top four, but stranger things have happened (see: the Toronto Blue Jays right now).
That said, it’s worth being cautious with expectations. I expect they’ll be careful with Brandon Ingram, and no team gets through a season without injuries. Something will come up eventually.